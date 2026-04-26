Raiders Ready To Roll After Wrapping Up Solid Draft Haul

The Las Vegas Raiders started the offseason fresh off a 3-14 campaign which included their second 10-game losing streak in the past two seasons. The Raiders were determined to fix the slew of coaching and roster-related issues they had entering the offseason.

Klint Kubiak was hired after the Super Bowl and quickly filled out his coaching staff. Then, free agency arrived, and the Raiders' front office wasted no time adding proven talent. Raiders general manager John Spytek has had one of the most productive offseasons in recent franchise history.

Watch Brandon Yeargan and Brandon Hunt Discuss More Below

The Raiders added Fernando Mendoza in the first round. They followed up that expected move by adding several versatile defensive players who should contribute sooner rather than later. This includes safeties, Treydan Stukes, and Dalton Johnson.

Las Vegas also added one of the best offensive linemen from the Southeastern Conference by adding Trey Zuhn III. He will add quality depth along the Raiders' offensive line, which is sorely needed. The Raiders also needed depth along the defensive line, so they added Keyron Crawford.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“[Versatility] was critical, especially in the secondary. A lot of the guys we added in the secondary group can play different spots between Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Zeke [Hezekiah Masses], and Jermod [McCoy] too,” director of college scouting, Brandon Yeargan said after the final day of the draft.

“All those guys are pretty versatile, they've played nickel, they've played deep, they've played outside, even Stukes has played outside corner in his career too. So, it really helps, especially we're going to have a pretty versatile scheme under Robbie Leonard, so that's a critical component too."

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders' Rise

The Raiders' biggest move of the draft may have been landing Stukes. Las Vegas got a safety in the second round that many had a first-round grade on. They added that talented player after moving down in the second round, but moving up in the third round by nearly 30 picks.

The trade that landed Stukes and an additional third-round pick in exchange for one of their three picks in the fourth round was a huge win for the Raiders. They used that additional pick in the third round on Zuhn, which was another win. The Raiders secured several talented players early and late.

Raiders' Improvement

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be hard to come up with a suggestion of how the Raiders could have had a more productive draft than they did. Time will tell, but it appears this is the best overall offseason the Raiders have had in a while, and the draft class they just assembled is a major part of the reason.

The Raiders unquestionably improved in the draft, addressing most of the remaining holes after their impressive start to free agency. Las Vegas showed much attention to many position groups in free agency, including linebacker, offensive line, and wide receiver. However, Las Vegas needed more.

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) walks on the field in the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The moves Las Vegas' front office made in free agency made the moves they did not make and position groups they did not address even more glaring. The precision the Raiders showed in free agency made it clear they would be just as precise in the draft, which they were.

Las Vegas rounded out the draft with their selection of cornerback Hezekiah Masses, wide receiver Malik Benson, and Brandon Cleveland in the later rounds. All in all, the Raiders improved by continuing to add depth at positions they had previously overlooked or inadequately addressed.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) celebrates after rushing for a first down in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Spytek and the Raiders' front office must be commended for a solid 2026 draft class. This may be one of the best Raiders draft classes from the top down in many years.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI