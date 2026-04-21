1 Position Raiders Must Remember in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have already addressed most of the overarching issues plaguing the roster at the start of the offseason. By starting free agency with the signings of Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean, the Raiders have solidified key positions on offense and defense.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Goals

The Raiders will address several more overarching needs when they presumably select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Safety and cornerbacks are other positions Las Vegas will look for starting-caliber players at in the draft, too.

Still, those major additions do not give Las Vegas the ability to look past adding depth to the linebacker position. The Raiders have 10 draft picks and more pressing needs, but their group of linebackers is an injury away from Dean or Walker being where they were in 2025, maybe worse.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If Las Vegas can find a quality linebacker in the draft who could learn behind Dean or Walker while continuing to develop the other linebackers already on their roster, it would be another step towards fixing it. They must add to their linebacker group via the draft.

Raiders general manager John Spytek noted that it will be important to fill the roster with as much talent as possible to help head coach Klint Kubiak get off to a strong start. Las Vegas has taken a well-rounded approach to fixing significant problems this offseason.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that can bring this offense to life."

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Raiders' Reserves

The Raiders are set with Dean and Walker leading the way for the group as a whole. However, Dean has had a history of injuries. The Raiders do not have much proven depth behind Dean or Walker. It is a long 17-game season. At some point, the Raiders will need their reserve set of linebackers.

Las Vegas has a group that consists of Cody Lindenberg, Tommy Eichenberg, Brennan Jackson, and Segun Olubi. All of these players have talent, but the drop-off from Dean and Walker to the rest of the group is undeniable. Las Vegas should consider drafting at least one developmental linebacker.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders are doing all they can to revamp their roster. To do that, they know they must address the depth behind their starters. Las Vegas has lacked depth for several seasons; the upcoming draft is a good chance for them to revamp their reserves at multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Adding depth and developing it are just as much a part of the Raiders' plans and hopes for rebuilding as anything else. As is the case with the offensive line, Las Vegas enters the draft aiming not only to add instant contributors but also players who can learn in the background for a few seasons.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) returns a punt past Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a chance to make legitimate progress on their roster this offseason and next offseason. Adding quality talent to their linebackers group who will be on the team for many years at an affordable rate is how they can expedite their rebuild.

Linebacker is one of the most critical positions on the field. The Raiders must plan ahead and expect the unexpected. They must be prepared if Dean or Walker were to go down with an injury. Las Vegas must also address the position to add to the pipeline of talent.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after linebacker Jihaad Campbell is penalized for pass interference against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles won the game, 10-7. | Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images