1 Position Raiders Must Remember in NFL Draft
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The Las Vegas Raiders have already addressed most of the overarching issues plaguing the roster at the start of the offseason. By starting free agency with the signings of Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean, the Raiders have solidified key positions on offense and defense.
Raiders' Goals
The Raiders will address several more overarching needs when they presumably select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Safety and cornerbacks are other positions Las Vegas will look for starting-caliber players at in the draft, too.
Still, those major additions do not give Las Vegas the ability to look past adding depth to the linebacker position. The Raiders have 10 draft picks and more pressing needs, but their group of linebackers is an injury away from Dean or Walker being where they were in 2025, maybe worse.
If Las Vegas can find a quality linebacker in the draft who could learn behind Dean or Walker while continuing to develop the other linebackers already on their roster, it would be another step towards fixing it. They must add to their linebacker group via the draft.
Raiders general manager John Spytek noted that it will be important to fill the roster with as much talent as possible to help head coach Klint Kubiak get off to a strong start. Las Vegas has taken a well-rounded approach to fixing significant problems this offseason.
“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.
“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that can bring this offense to life."
Raiders' Reserves
The Raiders are set with Dean and Walker leading the way for the group as a whole. However, Dean has had a history of injuries. The Raiders do not have much proven depth behind Dean or Walker. It is a long 17-game season. At some point, the Raiders will need their reserve set of linebackers.
Las Vegas has a group that consists of Cody Lindenberg, Tommy Eichenberg, Brennan Jackson, and Segun Olubi. All of these players have talent, but the drop-off from Dean and Walker to the rest of the group is undeniable. Las Vegas should consider drafting at least one developmental linebacker.
The Raiders are doing all they can to revamp their roster. To do that, they know they must address the depth behind their starters. Las Vegas has lacked depth for several seasons; the upcoming draft is a good chance for them to revamp their reserves at multiple positions on both sides of the ball.
Adding depth and developing it are just as much a part of the Raiders' plans and hopes for rebuilding as anything else. As is the case with the offensive line, Las Vegas enters the draft aiming not only to add instant contributors but also players who can learn in the background for a few seasons.
The Raiders have a chance to make legitimate progress on their roster this offseason and next offseason. Adding quality talent to their linebackers group who will be on the team for many years at an affordable rate is how they can expedite their rebuild.
Linebacker is one of the most critical positions on the field. The Raiders must plan ahead and expect the unexpected. They must be prepared if Dean or Walker were to go down with an injury. Las Vegas must also address the position to add to the pipeline of talent.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant