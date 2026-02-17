1 Expected Move by the Raiders Will Again Prove Pivotal

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly taken the next step in filling out their coaching staff.

After naming Kubiak as their new coach, the Raiders quickly got to work filling out his coaching staff. The Raiders' front office plans to fully support the first-time head coach with the proper support system on the coaching staff and the roster. They will do so by adding several experienced coaches.

Although two of Kubiak's three coordinator hires are first timers in their roles, they have plenty of professional coaching experience, and nearly all of the other coaches the Raiders have added have decades of experience. That will again be the case with the Raiders ' next reported move.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports recently reported that Las Vegas is expected to add veteran coach Rick Dennison to its coaching staff. It is unclear at the moment what the Raiders' exact role will be, but with decades of experience, he will undoubtedly come in handy for a struggling Raiders' offense.

Las Vegas' offense has been the team's biggest downfall over the past few seasons. The Raiders have shuffled through a handful of offensive coordinators recently because the unit has routinely been one of the worst in the league, regardless of coaching staff or roster changes.

"The are expected to hire [Seattle] Seahawks run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor Rick Dennison, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz said.



"Dennison has 30 years of NFL coaching experience, including as an offensive coordinator with the [Buffalo] Bills, [Denver] Broncos, and [Houston] Texans."

The Raiders are supplying Kubiak with what will likely be needed for him to be successful right out of the gate. Still, Kubiak knows the Raiders' success will depend on how well they are able to put things together, from the coaching staff down to the last player on the roster.

Las Vegas can make all the changes it wants, but its success will start and end with the competence of Kubiak's coaching staff.

“I've been here before. I came here when we practiced against the Niners a few years ago. We saw the structure here and all the resources that are in this building,” Kubiak said.

“So, Mr. [Mark] Davis has set us up to have success there. Now it's about us going and lifting all those weights, using that field and using those meeting rooms because everybody's got players, everybody's got resources. And now it's about finding those edges and seeing how we can bring our team together and be connected to go produce a winner.”

