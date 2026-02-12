Putting 1 Raiders' Shortcoming into Perspective

The Las Vegas Raiders need a big offseason. It is that simple.

Raiders' Current Situation

Over the past three seasons, the Raiders have had by far the worst collection of quarterbacks in the National Football League. Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks during that span, which confirms as much.

Subpar quarterback play became so normative for the Raiders that it is sometimes overlooked how bad it was. Nick Shook of NFL.com Las Vegas put into perspective just how bad the Raiders' two starting quarterbacks were this season. There was undoubtedly plenty of blame to go around.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shook ranked Smith as the 35th of the 68 starting quarterbacks this season. That ranks him below every starting quarterback in the league, plus more. Las Vegas' poor offensive line and poor coaching played a part, but Smith bears some responsibility for leading the league in interceptions.

"Well, the Raiders decision to trade for Geno Smith proved to be a swing and miss. It wasn't entirely Smith's fault; he played behind the NFL's worst offensive line. In fact, it's a minor miracle that he still threw for 3,000 yards. It's less surprising, however, that he tossed 17 interceptions. With the Raiders expected to draft Heisman Trophy-winning Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, don't be surprised if they release Smith," Shook said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Las Vegas expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the draft, Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently gave an update on where things stand with Smith after the dismissal of Pete Carroll. Smith was largely brough in because of ties to Carroll.

"Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) warms up in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shook ranked Kenny Pickett as the 60th-best quarterback of the 68 quarterbacks that started this season. Although Pickett is low on the list, he was added too late to make any real impact on the mess the Raiders were in 2025. Pickett deserves little, if any blame, for the Raiders' 2025 season.

"Kenny Pickett lost his chance of winning the Browns' starting job once he suffered a hamstring injury in camp, was traded to Las Vegas, and performed worse than I expected in place of Geno Smith, so much that Pete Carroll benched him for Aidan O'Connell, the quarterback Las Vegas would be wise to invest in as its long-term backup," Shook said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

