Analyzing a Significant Step for the Raiders' Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching vacancy has been filled. They will now begin filling out Klint Kubiak's coaching staff and begin restoring Las Vegas' roster. The Raiders have pieces they can build around, but need more talent. They have enough draft picks and cap space to make progress.

Raiders Move Forward

The Raiders ' recent struggles have primarily been a result of poor quarterback play and inconsistency at the position. After starting seven different quarterbacks over the past three seasons, the Raiders hope to eliminate quarterback as a position of need in just a few short weeks.

ESPN's Field Yates believes there is no question of who Las Vegas will select with the No. 1 overall pick. After several seasons of subpar quarterback play, the Raiders will not pass up on the chance to draft a clear-cut starting quarterback. Soon, Las Vegas will no longer have a quarterback problem.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As the Raiders embark upon a new era with Klint Kubiak at head coach, Mendoza is the ideal partner to pair with him. He had a remarkable season in 2025, displaying elite accuracy and overall arm talent to throw to all levels of the field," Yates said.

"He improved his pocket awareness and was fantastic in clutch moments, leading the Hoosiers to their first undefeated record and a national championship. Mendoza brings a strong frame and in-pocket mobility with enough creativity to handle duress out of structure. And his quick-processing skills point to a successful starting NFL QB."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At his introductory press conference, Kubiak was brief when asked about the prospects of adding the talented signal-caller to the roster. Kubiak said all the right things, but it is clear Mendoza is the top choice for the Raiders.

Mendoza is the next step in the Raiders' rebuild. They hope he, and the other additions they make this offseason, can speed up what is expected to be a lengthy rebuild.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“What an opportunity to get to go study this draft and we'll come to that conclusion here soon enough. There's a lot of work to be done before then, but it's an opportunity to make the make the roster better,” Kubiak said.

“And not only do you have the first overall pick, but you're picking early in all the other rounds too. So, looking forward to attacking that process with John [Spytek], our scouting department and the coaches working really closely together.”

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

