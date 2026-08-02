Raiders Quietly Starting To Rebuild One Overlooked Group

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the thick of training camp, as they are just a few days away from throwing on the pads and furthering their offseason progression. Soon, the Raiders will be halfway through camp with their first preseason game not too far behind it.

After years of failed coaching staff and roster moves, Las Vegas entered the offseason looking to truly improve from the top down. Las Vegas' front office quickly cleaned house, moving on from the majority of players and coaches responsible for the past few disappointing seasons.

Raiders continue to make progress

The most notable moves Las Vegas made this offseason addressed its need for additional talent at multiple starting positions. Based on their offseason moves and the 2025 season, fixing the offensive line was at the top of the Raiders' priority list. Rightfully so.

Las Vegas added Tyler Linderbaum to stabilize the interior of the offensive line. They added veteran offensive guard Spencer Burford, with whom Klint Kubiak is familiar. They expect Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, and some combination of guards to solidify their starting offensive line.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; A general overall view of Las Vegas Raiders organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' starting offensive line is all but figured out. They need to let their competition at offensive guard play itself out, but they know their two starting guard positions will come down to Burford, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Caleb Rogers. They are set everywhere else.

Las Vegas' coaching staff has been consistent in their efforts to build chemistry within the unit, as they learn a new offensive coaching staff and scheme. Kubiak recently shared his thoughts on the unit and the positional coaches he hired to lead the group.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Rick Dennison and Mario [Jeberaeel] and Pete [Collins] and just our entire offensive line coaches, they're doing a great job of pushing these guys,” Kubiak said after Friday's training camp practice.

“Offensive line-wise, it's just so important that those five guys can come and gel together, and then when one guy goes down, can that next guy play multiple spots? So, we're learning, we're growing. I didn't mention Coach Ben [Wilkerson] as well. We have a lot of good offensive line coaches that are pushing our guys every day."

Next Man Up

The fact that the Raiders have figured out most of their starting offensive line has allowed them to begin working through another critical part of their rebuild. Last season, when the Raiders lost their starting offensive linemen to injury, they had an unproven group of reserve linemen to turn to.

If all of Las Vegas' starting offensive linemen are available for all 17 games, that would be ideal. However, the offensive and defensive lines are the most physical position groups on the football field. There is a high probability that the Raiders will need their reserve offensive linemen to play this season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has used the past three drafts to add offensive linemen. They have landed multiple starting offensive linemen in the past three drafts alone. They have also added several players who will serve in reserve roles now, but will be developed into players who can play quality minutes if needed.

“We ask a lot of our guys. We ask our guys to be versatile; we ask our guys to play multiple spots. I think Coach [Kubiak] talked about it, that we want guys that can play multiple spots and fit in,” offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will take Las Vegas several offseasons to fully rebuild its offensive line, but they have begun the process. It is worth noting that the Raiders' front office methodically addressed both their starting offensive line and the reserves this offseason. At least enough to get through the 2026 season.

The Raiders have used training camp to begin working through which of their reserve offensive linemen fit the best together. The likes of rookie Trey Zuhn, Dalton Wagner, Charles Grant, and Jordan Meredith are a group of reserve linemen who would need work but are worth developing.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' approach to its reserve offensive line and the attention the coaching staff is paying to them are noticeable. It is unlikely that more than three reserve offensive linemen will be on the field at any given point during the regular season.

The plan to use training camp to find the best reserve linemen, develop them through camp and the regular season, and then add them to the starting lineup if and when needed, next to their other actual starters, should only elevate the reserve offensive linemen in the game. Las Vegas is on track.