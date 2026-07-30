Tyler Linderbaum Highlights Importance of Raiders' Offensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun their training camp, signaling the soon-to-be start of the 2026 NFL season.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Wednesday, center Tyler Linderbaum spoke glowingly of the offensive line and how the unit will carry itself during training camp leading up to the season.

Linderbaum's Thoughts

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it's a great group, hard-working group," Linderbaum said. "Guys that come in the building each and every day and want to improve, and that's all you can ask for out of an offensive unit. You know, there's not many more reps until we are going to be playing our first preseason game, so the more we can gel during that period of time is really critical and important, and each rep that we get is going to be really valuable."

"Yeah, you can help out a team a lot," Linderbaum said of different offensive linemen playing multiple positions. "The more you can do, the more you can show your athleticism and ability to play different spots, different roles is critical, and as we get closer [to the season], that stuff will figure itself out, but right now as a unit, showing your ability to do multiple things and play multiple positions as well."

"I think we [have] a lot of leaders in the offensive line room. Obviously, Kolton [Miller] has been here a long time and has played at a high level. I think [the] role as a center, it's your job to get everyone in the right spots, communicate as best as you can, and then get everyone to play at a high level, which I think is very critical and important. The more we can do that, the more successful we're going to be as a team."

Overall Takeaways

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a reason Las Vegas reset the center market by making Linderbaum the highest-paid center in the league, inking the 26-year-old to a three-year, $81 million contract, which includes $60 million guaranteed.

His significance on the offensive line can't be measured, and it will be on full display out of the gates. As everyone knows by now, Las Vegas drafted Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft and provided him with Kirk Cousins as a mentor. With the 38-year-old quarterback strictly a pocket quarterback with no mobility whatsoever, and Mendoza potentially taking the field at some point this season, the Raiders needed to address the offensive line.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Las Vegas allowed a league-high 64 sacks and was horrendous in run blocking. Some of that fell on the coaching, but overall, the offensive line was in shambles. In the draft and free agency, general manager John Spytek emphasized the importance of improving that unit, investing expensive capital in both avenues. Linderbaum is obviously the prize on the offensive line, but as he stated, several players can contribute in a multitude of ways in 2026 .