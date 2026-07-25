Training Camp Battles: 4 Raiders Veterans on Notice

This has been one of the most entertaining and productive off-seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders in recent memory.

With training camp less than five days away , the competition across the roster will be a development to keep tabs on leading up to the preseason. With that in mind, we are going to discuss several veterans who could lose their starting job at some point during the preseason.

LG Spencer Burford

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' offensive line was an utter disaster in 2025, allowing a league-high 64 sacks. With pass protection one of the many pitfalls for the Raiders, the front office invested several draft picks into the unit.

That included Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, who Las Vegas selected with the No. 91 overall pick in this year's draft. The 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman played at left tackle and center during his college career. He developed into one of the best pass-blocking offensive linemen, which is something the Raiders clearly need more of. Zuhn III could easily supplant Burford at left guard.

RT DJ Glaze

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glaze was certainly part of the pass-protection issues last season, as he gave up the third-most pressures in 2025.

Zuhn III could also supersede the 2024 third-round pick for the starting right tackle position. The Texas A&M product can play multiple positions along the offensive line, and he has shown that so far during the offseason programs.

Taron Johnson

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders sent a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 29-year-old cornerback, who was expected to be released by the Bills before the trade. Johnson has an $8.67 million cap hit in 2026, but Las Vegas could move on quite easily if they wanted to, saving $7.49 million by cutting the veteran defensive back with a Post-June 1 designation. Additionally, Johnson has no guaranteed money in 2027.

While I don't expect the Raiders to move on from Johnson after trading for him, the nine-year veteran could be battling for his job throughout training camp and the preseason. Treydan Stukes, who Las Vegas selected with the No. 38 overall pick in the draft, is a versatile defensive back who can operate at multiple positions. The Arizona product has a legitimate case of supplanting Johnson for the nickel back position.

Kirk Cousins

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old quarterback will undoubtedly be the Week 1 starter , and I'm not suggesting that his job is in jeopardy by any means, but there is always the slim possibility. For this to transpire, which again, is unlikely to happen, Fernando Mendoza would have to blow the coaching staff away in training camp and during limited action in preseason games.

However, if that occurs and the rookie quarterback shows he can run the offense smoothly without any speed bumps, who knows? That being said, I will confidently say that Cousins will open the season as the Raiders' starting quarterback.