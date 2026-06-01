It's Early, But It Appears Raiders Are on Track

The Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of changes this offseason. It is a completely different Raiders team than the one that last took the field in January. Yet many teams improve on paper every offseason, but not on the field during the ensuing regular season.

The Raiders refuse to let that happen to them in 2026. Las Vegas' front office has seemingly taken steps not only to improve their starting-level talent but also to quietly develop contingency plans for several of their most notable players.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Free agency and the NFL Draft were kind to the Raiders. They have begun taking those pieces and putting them together on the gridiron. Las Vegas' offseason workout programs are underway. They are primed to prove their offseason improvement was no fluke.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Rise

For the first time in a long time , the Raiders have talent worth watching beyond just the big names on their roster. Las Vegas has been a top-heavy team for much of the past few seasons. An injury here or a trade there, and the Raiders were doomed. This offseason has given them the chance to fix that.

Las Vegas' most significant issue recently has been the lack of talent. The talent disparity between the Raiders and other teams around the league was painfully obvious last season, especially when they faced the league's elite. Las Vegas' front office has closed some of the talent gap.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On the other end of the talent gap is ensuring all of their new additions mesh well with their teammates and coaches. Work has begun in Las Vegas as they look to bounce back from a disappointing few seasons.

Putting in the Work

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has spent the past couple of weeks in Organized Team Activities, gradually addressing its most pressing on-field issues. From rookies to veterans, every player is doing all they can to make a small impression before hopefully leaving a bigger one later this summer in training camp.

One player already making such an impression is rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko recently explained how things are going for Mendoza as he gets his first taste of life as a professional football player.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think anytime you come out there, if there's something that he needs to improve on, he takes that step, whether it be getting away from center, or it'd be something where he gets through a progression either too fast or maybe he's a little too slow on stuff,” Janocko said.

“Just creating efficiency for himself in the classroom, creating efficiency with his mental process, or creating efficiency as he processes on the field, being able to take what we've done in the classroom to the individual drill, taking the individual drill then into the team drill. As you see that apply, that's where a quarterback grows."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Janocko was not the only one who noticed Mendoza's work ethic early on. Recently signed veteran center Tyler Linderbaum has also noticed. Linderbaum and Mendoza are slated to become rather close soon.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“He's been great. Soaking in everything he's being taught, trying to take it and then apply it into the classroom and onto the field. You can tell he wants to be great, and that's all you can ask for for the whole rookie class coming in, is how much information can you take in and process? And then take it out onto the field,” Linderbaum said.

"So, as older guys, our job is to help push these young guys along, and they're going to be guys that are going to help us win games on Sunday. So, it's our job to be the best teammate possible and help push everyone along. And with that being said, it makes us better as well."