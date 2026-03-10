Raiders Aggressive, but Calculated on First Day of Free Agency

The first day of free agency has come and gone, as several teams across the league have agreed to contractual details with players that can become official on Wednesday afternoon when the new league year begins.

The Las Vegas Raiders were among the most active teams, signing six players and retaining two key figures. They made one of the biggest splash signings of the day, adding former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year contract that will pay him around $27 million annually.

Raiders break the bank for Linderbaum

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with tight end Charlie Kolar (88) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after scoring a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Linderbaum was expected to become one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL, and the Raiders, a team with the most cap space in the NFL and an incoming rookie quarterback, were a perfect fit, especially for the scheme new head coach Klint Kubiak wants to run.

The Raiders spent money aggressively on Monday, but they did not do so without carefully considering each move. General Manager John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders' brass knew the team needed to improve, so they went out and adding multiple immediate-impact players.

Adding to the defense

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Two of the most notable signings Las Vegas made on Monday were linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. The Raiders are moving to a 3-4 base defense, so adding multiple linebackers was going to be key this offseason, and they took care of business on the first day of free agency.

The Raiders did not just sign Walker and Dean because they're big-name defensive free agents. They added two players who will fit well in the new scheme and can be deployed in several ways, making them vital and versatile pieces for first-time defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Walker was a tackling machine for the Green Bay Packers in the last few seasons and was a vital part of their playoff runs. However, the Packers ran into financial issues and could not keep him, so Walker makes his way to the Silver and Black.

Getting 'Speedy' on offense

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Another key signing the Raiders made was wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who joins the Raiders after being a productive WR3 with the Minnesota Vikings. Nailor played behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in the last few years, but now has a chance to expand his role in Las Vegas.

The Raiders were active on the opening day of free agency, and these deals will become official in a few days. They may be rebuilding, but that doesn't mean they can't add a few high-impact free agents who can help them win now.

That's exactly what they did by being aggressive but not overpaying on the first day, and fans should be excited about what's to come.