Three Observations on Raiders Adding Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker
The Las Vegas Raiders have made plenty of noise in recent days, trading away franchise pass rusher Maxx Crosby for two first-round picks while making more moves throughout the first day of the legal tampering period.
The latest moves the Raiders have made shook up the linebacker market by signing two of the best players on it, former Green Bay Packer Quay Walker to a three-year, $40.5 million deal, and former Philadelphia Eagle Nakobe Dean to a three-year, $36 million deal. Here are some of my key observations from the signings of these two talented linebackers and former college teammates.
John Spytek is using deep salary cap to his advantage
With roughly $112 million in salary cap space as of Monday evening, general manager John Spytek is taking full advantage of the amount of money he has to spend by using free agency to aggressively upgrade key positions.
Having paid Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum a record $27 million per year, adding a deep-ball specialist in Jalen Nailor, and now Walker and Dean at linebacker, Spytek is showing he is not afraid to hand out significant contracts to players who can bring an immediate impact to head coach Klint Kubiak's team.
Linebacker becomes the deepest position group on the roster
With Walker and Dean becoming the new starting linebackers for Las Vegas, the Raiders now have sound depth across the board at the position. They become formidable replacements to Elandon Roberts and Devin White. Jamal Adams and Tommy Eichenberg remain, along with special teamers Cody Lindenberg and Jon Rhattigan.
The Raiders could still add another linebacker for depth in the NFL Draft with plenty of picks to utilize in the process. However, this group has quickly become more respectable and the deepest on the roster, which isn't saying much about the talent level across the board.
Walker and Dean are immediate-impact defenders who bolster the defense
The former Georgia Bulldog teammates of Walker and Dean will provide the Raiders with playmakers at the second level. Walker is a quality coverage linebacker, using his athleticism to attack as an underneath zone defender working hook-curl shells while being able to climb the flag pole in Cover 2. Dean is a similar ace in coverage, but is wicked quick downhill with some of the best blitzing ability amongst all free agent linebackers signed so far.
Walker and Dean join new Day One signee and edge rusher Kwity Paye, along with nickel defender Taron Johnson, as the newest starters on the Raiders defense as the franchise looks to take a big step forward in the first season under the Kubiak-Spytek tandem.
