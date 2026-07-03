Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 17

Of the many roster moves that the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason, the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum was the most significant. The record-breaking contract they handed Linderbaum was a massive move that made it clear how much Las Vegas valued its offensive line.

After allowing the most sacks of any offensive line in the league and failing to create rushing lanes for running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders' front office entered this offseason determined not to let their lack of talent and depth along the offensive line doom another season.

Most Improved

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The respective additions of Linderbaum, Spencer Burford, and Trey Zuhn were solid additions to bolster Las Vegas' offensive line. Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson should return to form now that they are healthy. The Raiders' offensive line may be the most improved unit on the team.

Although improvement along the offensive line will depend on the aforementioned offensive linemen, Las Vegas is also relying on one player who has technically been the most dependable on the Raiders' offensive line since he joined the team.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 18, RT DJ Glaze

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have had plenty of turnover along the offensive line over the past few seasons, which was a significant factor in the unit's failures. Last season, the bottom fell out of Las Vegas' offensive line, and it was the team's primary concern entering this offseason, confirmed by the Linderbaum move.

From deciding which two offensive guards will start to Miller's return and future, every position on the Raiders' offensive line has notable questions surrounding it, except for right tackle. DJ Glaze has been the most dependable offensive lineman the Raiders have had over the past two seasons.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like every player entering their third season, Glaze needs work. However, he has improved every offseason he has been in the league. It also must be noted that since being drafted two offseasons ago, Glaze has appeared in every game the Raiders have played.

Since being drafted, Glaze has started in 31 of Las Vegas' past 34 games. That alone has made him the most dependable player the Raiders have had on the offensive line during that span. Miller missed 13 games last season, and Powers-Johnson missed nine games.

Oct 9, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator coach Rick Dennison during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Reliant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Texans 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will use training camp to iron things out along their offensive line, and Glaze is far from in the clear, as he enters a pivotal season in his career. After two solid seasons for an offensive lineman thrown into the starting lineup early in his rookie season, Glaze has a big opportunity.

Las Vegas is undergoing a rebuild and has already shown its commitment to the offensive line with the signing of Linderbaum. Dependable offensive tackles are hard to come by, and Glaze has two full seasons of dependable play with a subpar roster and coaching staff during those two seasons.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glaze is set to become one of the biggest beneficiaries of Linderbaum's addition and the arrival of Klint Kubiak's new scheme and coaching staff. Assuming Glaze continues to develop under an improved coaching staff and can stay healthy, as he has to this point, he will ascend.

Las Vegas has approached most of its decisions this offseason with an open mind. Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how the offensive line will be handled moving forward. As training camp approaches, figuring out the offensive line is top of mind.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) after scoring a touch down during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Whoever the best five are, they'll be out there, and I love Jackson [Powers-Johnson]. He had a hard season, obviously, for a lot of different reasons," Spytek said.

"He's healthy now, and we're going to talk to Klint [Kubiak] and Rick Dennison and the O-line group, and we'll figure out the best five to run with."

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) walks off of the field following the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moving forward, the Raiders will continue to build out their offensive line, which may require them to move on from other players at other positions along the line. This only adds to the value Glaze brings if he can continue to improve and play as much as he has.

Glaze will only improve at the rate he is playing. Any offensive lineman who can start as many games as Glaze has in their first two years of their career has potential. Las Vegas must maximize Glaze's. As a part of that plan, competition will be abundant. Glaze must continue to improve.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Charles Grant got two and a half quarters. So, I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first," Spytek said.

"They're in the building training every day. I don't think Caleb Rogers has missed a day since the season ended right now. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path."

Nov 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) pushes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This upcoming season, Glaze has a chance to firmly establish himself as a starting offensive lineman in the National Football League. A productive 2026 season would put Glaze in line for a solid payday in the near future. Glaze is quietly a player worth watching moving forward.

Between the draft and free agency, Las Vegas will take the next few offseasons to continue revamping its offensive line. Glaze has a chance to remove left tackle from the list of concerns for years to come. As the Raiders rebuild, they must continue to invest in Glaze's development.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) gets ready prior to the snap during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is determined to find the best five offensive linemen to protect Kirk Cousins this season, and Fernando Mendoza for years to come. The sooner they can do so, the sooner they can all get accustomed to each other as a cohesive offense. Glaze can be a significant part of that future.

The Raiders' offensive line will remain a top concern until all five starting positions and the reserve players behind them are firmly established. Glaze has a chance to secure the Raiders' right tackle position moving forward.