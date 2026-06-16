Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 29

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason witnessed the front office make wholesale changes across the board. From the top down, the Raiders are set to take the field as a near-new team in 2026. Under first-time head coach Klint Kubiak, Las Vegas looks to turn things around as soon as possible.

The addition of Kubiak and his staff kicked off what has been a busy offseason for Las Vegas, as there has been no shortage of changes. This offseason will go down as one of the most pivotal in recent memory for the Raiders, if not longer than just recent memory.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The roster moves that Las Vegas made this offseason were notable. However, the moves they did not make were just as notable. The Raiders' front office took a long, hard look in the mirror after finishing the 2025 season with a 3-14 record. They then aggressively addressed their many roster issues .

The precision with which they addressed those issues only made the moves they did not make that much more noteworthy. Las Vegas' front office has shown that it is firmly in tune with the team and its roster needs. The positions they did not address were not addressed for valid reasons.

Deep Raiders

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas entered the offseason in desperate need of talent. General manager John Spytek and the Raiders front office put together a solid offseason, swiftly rebuilding several position groups on the roster. Between free agency and the NFL Draft, Las Vegas addressed nearly every position group.

One of the few positions that the Raiders did not address this offseason was their group of tight ends. Of all the many needs Las Vegas entered the offseason with, tight end was one of the few positions they have figured out and have had figured out for some time.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aside from their deep rotation of defensive linemen, tight end is the deepest and most dependable position group the Raiders have. Although there may be questions about the health of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, their talent is far from in doubt.

The Raiders expect Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko to assemble a competent offense that Las Vegas has sorely lacked over the past several seasons. Both were undoubtedly drawn to Las Vegas, in part, due to the talent Las Vegas already had at the tight end position.

"I've been blessed to be a part of some great tight end groups and be around some great tight end groups, and Brock [Bowers] certainly fits into that, right into those guys. When you have a great tight end that can do stuff for your offense, that can change games, that can change the way you attack defenses,” Janocko said following Organized Team Activities.

“So, just seeing Brock and his approach, he has that approach where he just comes to work every single day, and the guys around him. Same with Mike [Michael Mayer], all those guys in that room, they just come to work, come to work, come to work."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“They know what to do, they know how to do it, and then they strive to get better. So, seeing Brock, seeing Mike in that room, those guys, and then lead the rest of the offense, it's something that we feel very strongly about, and something that, as we grow, it's something we hope that helps to contribute to our success."

Yet, the Raiders' depth at tight end goes beyond just Bowers and Mayer. As solid as that duo is, especially when healthy, Las Vegas' depth at talent is technically at least three-deep. Last season proved how vital the Raiders' depth is beyond their top two.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 29, TE Ian Thomas

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' roster revamp has shaken up their top 30 players list. Yet, the fact that three of the Raiders' 30 best players are tight ends should exemplify how solid the position group is on their roster. Bowers and Mayer rank higher, but Thomas' quiet, steady presence is impossible to ignore.

Thomas possesses the physical tools to be successful at what it is the Raiders need him to do. In Kubiak's offense, the Raiders will need all the pass catchers they can get. It may be a rarity, but Thomas will have his opportunities to help in the passing game.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He also gives the Raiders another option who can catch and block well when called upon. More importantly, should Las Vegas once again find themselves without Bowers or Mayer, Thomas gives them a serviceable option to buy them time until those players return.

Thomas gives Kubiak and Janocko yet another overlooked pass catcher who would be used more effectively than he has to this point in his career. Few teams in the league are as deep at tight end as the Raiders are. It seems inevitable that this will come into play at some point in 2026.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) practices before the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Thomas, like most of the Raiders ranked at or near this spot on the top-30 list, has decent untapped potential. It is unclear exactly what Thomas can be when utilized correctly. However, it is more than clear that the potential is there and has yet to be fully unlocked.

Las Vegas hired Kubiak and his coaching staff to unlock the untapped potential in what they believe is a talented offense. Thomas is one of the players that Kubiak and company must help develop further. Bowers and Mayer allow Thomas to continue developing gradually.

Still, in order for the Raiders to live up to their full potential in 2026 and beyond, they must find a way to maximize what may be the deepest group of tight ends in the National Football League. It is rare that a team has three legitimate tight ends on its roster like the Raiders do.

Thomas has the potential to help the Raiders' offense in several ways, especially under an offensive mastermind like Kubiak. It may take some time for it to fully be seen and may not always impact the stat sheet, but Thomas is in the perfect spot for this point in his career.