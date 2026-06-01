Spytek Has Fully Transformed Raiders in Year 2

The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek to turn around what was one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. Upon Spytek's arrival, Las Vegas' roster was in the midst of a roster rebuild after years of failed free-agent and draft additions.

Last offseason, the Raiders were left in the cold in their coaching search when Ben Johnson chose the Chicago Bears, despite being widely reported to be close to accepting the Raiders' position. The Raiders would eventually land Pete Carroll in what everyone knew was a short-term deal.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Spytek's first season, the Raiders signed several players Carroll was familiar with, despite their clear faults. Instead of using last season as a chance for many of the Raiders' young players to see the field, Carroll let the veterans lead the way in what was a lost season from Week 4 on.

That led to a 3-14 campaign , during which the Raiders lost 10 straight games for the second consecutive season. This, after Carroll suggested during the preseason that 10 wins were possible. Las Vegas quickly cleaned house at the end of the 2025 regular season, giving Spytek room to work.

Spytek's Fingertips

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders cleaned house along their coaching staff and let a large number of their own free agents walk. This opened up roster spots, as the Raiders added nearly 20 players in this year's draft and the early free-agent period. Between last offseason and this offseason, this is largely Spytek's team .

Many of the players are poised to be significant contributors this season and beyond. It is debatable who made the ultimate decision to hire Carroll, but Kubiak is undoubtedly Spytek's hire. From the top down, this is Spytek's team. It is already a notch above previous regimes.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has a long way to go to complete the rebuild Spytek has been tasked with overseeing. However, in less than two full seasons, Spytek has stocked the Raiders' coaching staff and roster with significantly more competence than it had upon his arrival. This was undoubtedly for the better.

That is one of the positives about where the Raiders currently sit. They still have several of the most important players from the old rosters. Although Kubiak's Raiders still need to prove it on the field, it is nearly impossible that they will not be better than the most recent two Raiders teams.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It is hard to get much worse than three wins in a season. Had Patrick Mahomes been healthy down the stretch last season, the Raiders would have only finished the season with two wins. That is the metric by which Las Vegas should be compared in 2026.

No matter how things turn out for Las Vegas this season, they have already accomplished much of one of their primary goals under Spytek. Every General Manager aims to improve their roster upon accepting the position. However, few can do so as quickly and thoroughly as Spytek has.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has endured years of bad football, bad rosters, and bad coaching staffs. All three finally caught up to the Raiders over the past two seasons. Spytek has already done a solid job of undoing many of the debilitating moves made by the GMs before him, and it's paving the way for a new era in Las Vegas.

That, in itself, is a win and progress for the Raiders. Yet Spytek has also begun the most important part of his job: adding the talent necessary to win. It will take several more offseasons to finish, but one look at where the roster currently stands shows Spytek's fingerprints all over it.