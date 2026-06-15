Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 30

The Las Vegas Raiders have quickly and significantly repaired what was one of the worst rosters in the National Football League, top to bottom, over the past few seasons. Las Vegas has lost nearly 40 games in the past three seasons. A lack of talent is a major reason why.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have spent the past two offseasons making critical changes in all three phases of the game. Las Vegas will enter the 2026 season with a much different roster than they have had in the past. They will take the field with more talent than they have had in recent memory.

Las Vegas' revamp has been thorough, but it is far from over. Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. Please note that there will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 30, Jack Bech

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders drafted Bech in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Bech was the second-ever draft pick for Raiders general manager John Spytek. To say Spytek and the Raiders want and need Bech to be successful would be incorrect. The Raiders do not need him to do much.

However, they need Bech to do more than what he did in his rookie season. Bech, like essentially all of the Raiders' 2025 draft class, was undoubtedly held back by a bad coaching staff. Yet, like many second-year players, there were plenty of things Bech could have done better and can improve at.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bech had a pedestrian rookie season, but he and the rest of the Raiders' offense are in a position to excel in 2026. The Raiders do not plan to have a lead or primary receiver, which should help Bech and Las Vegas' receiving corps. Spytek outlined what he expects from Bech and the group.

"I trust Jack Bech, the football player. Where he aligns, we're going to move people over the place. I think you guys saw how Klint [Kubiak] used JSN [Jaxson Smith-Njigba]. They're going to move him all over the place,” Spytek said earlier during the offseason.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside. I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."

Entering the 2026 season, it remains unclear exactly what the Raiders have in Bech, other than a player with the potential to make an impact. His draft status will naturally warrant reasonable expectations while he is in Las Vegas. That is the life of a player drafted in the second round.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coaching Staff Hindered Potential

Last season, Bech was one of many players who were not put in a position to succeed. Las Vegas' offensive issues were years in the making and had little to do with Bech in the grand scheme of things. Still, Las Vegas needs Bech to develop further and do so more quickly.

Bech not only needs to develop more, but he also has to get to a point where he impacts the stat sheet either directly or indirectly. A second-round pick is too high an investment in a player who does not make an impact, especially at a skill position on offense.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Yet, just as much of Bech's success will depend on his ability to improve as a player, Bech, like every player in NFL history, needs competent coaching. A lack of quality coaching can doom careers. Is it that serious? There are several recent Raiders whose careers suffered because of bad coaching.

Luckily, it appears Bech will not be one of those players, as the Raiders revamped their coaching staff before revamping their roster. Las Vegas expects Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko to find a way to unlock what is an improved offense.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think that's a great question. I think that's something that we talk about every day, about looking at a guy's profile, what does he do well, what is he maybe not doing so well, and is that something that we want to change through a technique or something like that, or are we shifting him into a place where he can thrive better or be in a better place to succeed,” Janocko said.

“So, it's all a growth process, each individual person is different, but it's something we're constantly evaluating. Our position coaches do a great job of planning out their individual meetings and their individual periods on the field to maximize those opportunities. Each guy grows his specific skill set, so then once he gets into the offense, he can help us succeed."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bech has things he needs to work on, for sure. However, when sorting through the Raiders' roster and excluding rookies from the running, it is hard not to rank Bech among their top 30 players. Bech and the Raiders have a long way to go, but they are well on their way. 2026 will be pivotal for both.

As Bech enters his second season in the league, he is expected to significantly improve, since the offseason between a player's first and second seasons is supposedly when the biggest gains are made. Bech must improve, and at this point, it is fair to believe that he will.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders do not need much from Bech, but this only adds to the pressure already on him to improve. Las Vegas does not need Bech to be a Pro Bowl wide receiver, but he has to be more involved and make more of an impact than he did in 2025.

Time will tell how Bech progresses, but as of now, he is one of the best 30 players on a new-look Raiders' roster.