The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason adding as much talent as they possibly could on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas' front office entered the offseason with more money to spend in free agency than nearly any other team in the National Football League.

The Raiders put that money to good use, revamping several position groups on their roster that were in desperate need of an overhaul. This included their offensive line and group of linebackers, both of which Las Vegas invested heavily in this offseason. The Raiders have had a solid offseason.

Raiders' Talent

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas left no stone unturned while adding additional talent, using their resources to quickly make progress on what was one of the worst rosters in the league at the end of the 2025 season. Although the Raiders made plenty of new additions, retaining several of their own players was also vital.

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders' Top 30 2026 Players: No. 8 CB Eric Stokes

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The addition of new free agents is always exciting. However, as last offseason proved for the Raiders, retaining the correct pending free agents already on the roster is just as critical as adding new talent at positions of need. This was a lesson Las Vegas learned the hard way last offseason.

After watching several talented players leave in free agency last offseason, only to have productive seasons with their new teams, the Raiders front office could not afford to make the same mistake this offseason. This is especially true because several of their pending free agents play critical positions.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have needed help in their defensive backfield for multiple seasons. Las Vegas has seen significant turnover in its defensive backfield, with several players coming and going over the past few seasons alone. Las Vegas has been unable to assemble a cohesive group.

Last offseason, the Raiders added veteran cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency. The former first-round pick was searching for a chance to prove he could stay healthy and still play at a high level. He did both of those things last season for Las Vegas, becoming the team's most important corner.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas wisely rewarded Stokes with a nice payday, one he earned with a solid season. The Raiders' front office hopes Stokes will continue to play at a high level beyond last season. At the moment, it is fair to believe he will.

The Raiders hope Stokes will not only continue to raise his level of play, but also the play of the group of young cornerbacks he is now surrounded by. Las Vegas has continued to add cornerbacks during the offseason as it looks to fix the unit. Stokes aims to be a leader moving forward.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I just want to be a leader. I want to show everybody that I can actually lead, that I can actually be something other than just when I am, to where I want to be able to be everything, just be there for you, just know pretty much on and off the field that you got a brother. I don't want you to feel like you're alone. I want us to be connected in the DB room,” Stokes said.

“One thing that Klint [Kubiak] always says, we're pretty much connected. That's one thing that I'm going to drive in my DB room to where it's any little thing going on, man, we are a brotherhood. We could go out, we could do everything."

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're going to celebrate together, we're going to go to dinners together, we're going to be pretty much like a family. This would be like college to me, all back in Athens. I just want to get that vibe again. So, that's me."

As the Raiders move into a new era, finding a way to solidify their group of cornerbacks once and for all has to be near the top of their to-do list. Las Vegas plays in one of the most challenging divisions in the National Football League, which features some of the league's best quarterbacks.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As training camp inches closer, the Raiders need the best players on their roster to play like it. Stokes is unquestionably one of those players. He is one of the best and most important players on the roster, as Las Vegas cannot afford to be without him this season.

The 2026 season will be yet another opportunity for Stokes to prove his value even more than he has already done. It will take the Raiders at least another offseason or two to fully build their defensive back group. Although it remains to be seen how they will do so, Stokes is a huge part of the plan.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after a productive offseason in which they added plenty of talent across the board, Las Vegas has a long way to go. The Raiders enter training camp and the upcoming regular season with questions still remaining about several position groups.

Arguably, no position group enters the next few critical weeks of preparation with more questions surrounding it than the Raiders' group of cornerbacks. Yet, for all the questions surrounding the group at the moment, few, if any, have much to do with Stokes.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are on the right track right now. Their slew of offseason moves makes it fair to expect an improved team this upcoming season. However, if Stokes does not have a productive season, it seems highly unlikely that Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks will as a whole.

There are not many players on the Raiders' roster who have as much riding on their individual play as Stokes does this season. He is that important to the Raiders' defense. As Las Vegas prepares for the upcoming season, many eyes will be on Stokes and an unproven group of cornerbacks behind him.