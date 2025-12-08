Raiders' Reach Another AFC West Disaster Point

The Las Vegas Raiders were going to go at it one more time this season against their long-time divisional rival, the Denver Broncos, in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Broncos got the best of the Raiders in their first meeting by a small scoring margin of 10-7. It was a defensive game, and they were looking to change that today. The Raiders are coming into this game without winning a game since Week 6 and not winning a division game since the 2023 season.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and teammates react after a sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1st Half

It was the opening drive that both offenses wanted. The Broncos got the ball and went down the field and the Raiders' defense and scored a touchdown. The Raiders got the ball next and did the same thing. Geno Smith connected with tight end Brock Bowers.

And it looked like an improved connection. The Raiders' defense was able to settle in and got an important stop on the second drive of the Broncos. A good sign for the rest of the game.

The Broncos got the scoring started in the second quarter. They returned a Raiders punt all the way to the house. It was not the best punt from AJ Cole, and the coverage was there, by they did not finish the play. That was it for the scoring in the first half. The Raiders' offense could get nothing going as the Broncos' pass rush was getting all over Smith. They will need to fix that if they want a chance to come back and win this game.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2nd Half

It was more of the same for the Raiders in the third quarter. The offense could not get anything going. The Broncos got the ball back after the Raiders' possession and took it down the field on another long drive and scored to go up by two touchdowns.

The Raiders did not have an answer for anything the Broncos' defense was throwing at the offense. Raiders quarterback Smith was also banged up in the second half of this game.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts with offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith tried to come back after, but he could not finish the game. Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett had to come in and tried to get something going for the offense in the little time he had the ball. Pickett was able to get the Raiders on the board again.

He drove down the field and found wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, who got called up from the practice squad, for a touchdown. The Raiders fall again to the Broncos, and they get their 11th loss of the season. The disappointing season

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

