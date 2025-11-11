The Reality the Raiders Are Living In Entering Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders will be back on Primetime in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders will now host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
The Silver and Black are going into that game after losing a tough game in Week 10. It has not been the season that the Raiders wanted to have, but this game will be another chance to show why they are going to be different in the future in front of all the NFL fans.
The Raiders will also be coming into this game with a little bit more time to recover. The Raiders played on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. It will also give the coaching staff time to get things in order and have their game plan ready.
For the Raiders opponent, the Cowboys, they will be coming off their bye week in Week 10. The last time they took the field, they did not look good either. They lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They will also come into this game with time to prepare and get healthy.
Raiders Outlook Going into Week 11
The Raiders' offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season, with Geno Smith throwing 11 interceptions to just 12 touchdowns. The offense officially hit a new low vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 10, scoring just once and failing to take advantage of a stellar performance from the defense.
Smith has faced consistent questions about his job in recent weeks, though he did rebound in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Smith was supposed to ignite the Raiders after being reunited with Pete Carroll, and the opposite has happened.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been perhaps the lone consistent force this season, and one of his unit's best games was wasted against the Broncos. It has not been an elite defense by any means, but it has pulled its weight more than the offense has.
