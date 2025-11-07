Former Raider Goes Off on Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped another tough one on the road against their AFC West divisional rival, the Denver Broncos. The Raiders went into Mile High with a win on their mind. And the defensive side of the ball played lights out in this game on Thursday Night Football. The problem for the Silver and Black came on the offense side of the ball once again.
The offense did not have anything to show for but seven points. The Raiders came up short in this one by a score of 10-7. The Raiders' defense gave the offense more than plenty of opportunities to get things going in this game. This is one the Raiders' offense should have gotten under control and come out with a huge win. That was not the case, and the Raiders' season continues to go downhill, and it is happening fast.
The Raiders offense was so bad that it got one of its former players sounding off on the offensive play-calling in this game.
Former Raider Goes All in on Raiders Offense
"Offensive play calling is a joke"
"Wasted opportunity for the Raiders," said former Raider Richie Incognito on X/ Twitter.
"Defense gave them premium field position all first half… 7 points. Jeanty was rolling early then they go away from him. If you’re not committed to the run, play-action isn’t fooling anyone. You’re not threatening them with the run out of shotgun. Then it’s screens and TE jet sweeps like they’re searching for answers."
"After the last turnover they finally commit to the run, move the chains… then immediately get predictable again. Nobody is playing up to the standard but this is on coaching too. Put players in position to succeed."
Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offensive play-calling has been a question mark for this team for most of the season. The Raiders still seem like they cannot find an identity on the offense side of the ball, and we are in the second half of the season. That is never good for any team.
The Raiders wanted to be a team that controls the game and runs the ball. But they have not committed to doing that with rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. A lot of people watching are now asking why the Raiders would take him with the sixth overall pick if they are not going to use him like they should.
