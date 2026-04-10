Rob Leonard Is Ready to Lead Raiders' Most Significant Change

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new play caller on the defensive side of the ball as well. The Raiders have a new defensive coordinator, and he is a familiar face with the Raiders. He is looking to prove himself in the new season.

That is Rob Leonard, who has been with the organization over the last few years, and he has made a lot of believers that he is the next good defensive coordinator. Leonard was the defensive line coach and the run game coordinator for the Raiders.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leonard is going into his new role now, and he is not looking to take it slow as he takes over the Raiders' defense. He wants to hit the ground running, and he knows how much work he has to put in, and that is why he is here looking to do whatever it takes to get this defense playing its best starting next year.

That is why the Raiders did not have to look far when they were on the search for a new defensive coordinator. Leonard checks all the boxes and then some.

Rob Leonard on 3-4 Defense

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A big change we are going to see from this Raiders defense next season is that they will be going to a 3-4 base defense. But for Leonard, it is not a huge change from what other people are talking about. We are used to seeing the classic 4-3 defense, but Leonard has other plans on how he wants to let his defense play and what he feels could give them the best chance to be successful. Leonard knows this defense well, and that is why he is making the change that we are used to seeing.

"In a simple form, I mean, at the end of the day, you can play four guys on the line, five guys on the line, or six, which is cool," said Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. "If we play five guys on the line and either guy can go, that is 3-4. If one guy is going, that is 4-3. So what is the difference? We are going to do what we have to do to play good football. It is that simple.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI