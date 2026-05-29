How Underrated Source of Continuity Will Benefit Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason looking for change and have done all they could do to ensure it comes as soon as possible. After multiple losing seasons filled with subpar coaching, rosters, and results, the Raiders' desire for change was understandable.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Change Was Needed, So Is Continuity

Las Vegas needed a change in the coaching staff, not the roster. However, football is the ultimate team sport. Winning teams have a cohesiveness that the Raiders have lacked, stemming from a lack of cohesion across the staff and roster. That takes time to build, and the Raiders are starting over.

Although Las Vegas largely started over with a clean slate on its coaching staff, it brought back multiple coaches it did not want to see leave. Given the amount of turnover the Raiders have had on their coaching staff, it speaks volumes about the coaches the front office kept.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of those coaches is defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who spent the past few seasons as the Raiders' defensive line coach. One former Raiders defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, moved on earlier this offseason; the Raiders could have hired someone outside the organization.

They stuck with Leonard. Graham was the Raiders' defensive coordinator for four seasons. He was the most consistent Las Vegas had during that time period. With Graham gone, the Raiders' decision to promote Leonard has gone over well inside the locker room, according to cornerback Eric Stokes.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“Just more detail to every little thing. Pretty much what you said, now he's not in control of just the D-line, he got to control of everything. He’s got to make sure everybody's working together and all that stuff,” Stokes said after OTAs.

“So far, he’s been doing great, been making sure everybody been detailed, everybody been on their assignments, and we just not in here just to waste time, we in here being productive with any little time that we have.”

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Promoting Leonard was one of the better moves the Raiders made in an offseason filled with productive ones. Leonard has a connection with the players on Las Vegas' defense that would have been nearly impossible to replicate quickly or efficiently.

Leonard's return will pay dividends for the Raiders immediately, as he was the man for the job. However, Leonard was not the only coach who remained after yet another failed head-coaching signing for the Raiders.

An Underrated Keeper

Darrell Craig Harris, ON S

The Raiders also decided to keep defensive backs coach Joe Woods, who has spent many years with the team. Woods is another coach the players in the locker room respect, but love playing for. He is quietly a critical coach on the staff, and his return should help Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders added four defensive backs in the NFL Draft this offseason. They also added cornerback Taron Johnson via trade. Few position groups on the roster have been as impacted as the defensive backfield, making Woods' return vital.

August 15, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods before the game against the Detroit Lions at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Lions 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Along with Leonard's promotion, Stokes also noted how much Woods has helped him and his teammates in the defensive backfield. The unit is sure to get tested this season, but between the added talent and Woods' return, the Raiders have reason to be excited about the future.

“Man, it’s been good. Joe [Woods] is out there just showing what type of person he is, showing what type of install that he wants to do, the techniques that he wants to do, and all that stuff. It's been a good little feel, and I really can't wait to see how Joe is going to continue to grow, because Joe is a great coach," Stokes said.