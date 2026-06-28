The Perfect Trade Partner for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

In the NFL, there is no such thing as downtime in the yearly cycle. That has been apparent this offseason, with significant trades being orchestrated in the last month.

The Las Vegas Raiders nearly pulled off the first domino trade of the offseason by sending pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks. As everyone knows by now, the Ravens backed out of the agreement, and the two-time All-Pro edge rusher remains in Silver and Black.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

That being said, Crosby's name continues to circulate in trade rumors , and with training camp nearing , those murmurs will continue to grow. Several teams have been rumored as potential suitors for Crosby, but here are a few reasons the Raiders should zero in on the Philadelphia Eagles as the best option if they consider moving the star pass rusher.

Eagles' Offer Could be Robust

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after the catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Philadelphia has dominated the headlines this offseason, with A.J. Brown repeatedly voicing his displeasure with the offense's operation throughout the regular season, increasing the likelihood of a trade occurring after the draft. It became inevitable that the 28-year-old wide receiver would be traded to the New England Patriots, which eventually took place on June 1.

In that deal, the Eagles picked up an additional 2028 first-round pick, which could be a valuable asset in a trade regarding Crosby. Because it is a first-round pick in two drafts away, Las Vegas could ask for a 2027 second-round pick as well.

Eagles Will Be Aggressive

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Philadelphia's general manager, Howie Roseman, is never afraid to push the envelope and improve the roster in any capacity. With that being said, Roseman's hand could have been forced, as the Los Angeles Rams acquired pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade.

If the Eagles want to keep pace with the Rams, they may consider acquiring a player of Crosby's caliber. You can make an argument that Philadelphia got considerably worse after moving on from Brown, and that, paired with what the Rams pulled off, has the Eagles falling behind in the NFC race.

Raiders Could Receive Star Player in Return

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For the most part, when a team trades one of its best players, the inheriting team gives up significant draft capital. However, the Eagles also possess a blue-chip player at a position of need on Las Vegas' roster.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been mentioned in several trade rumors this offseason, and it feels as if Philadelphia is hesitant to pay him. In the event that the two sides attempt to work out a trade, Carter could be an essential piece in the deal.