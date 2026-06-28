The Perfect Trade Partner for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby
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In the NFL, there is no such thing as downtime in the yearly cycle. That has been apparent this offseason, with significant trades being orchestrated in the last month.
The Las Vegas Raiders nearly pulled off the first domino trade of the offseason by sending pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks. As everyone knows by now, the Ravens backed out of the agreement, and the two-time All-Pro edge rusher remains in Silver and Black.
That being said, Crosby's name continues to circulate in trade rumors, and with training camp nearing, those murmurs will continue to grow. Several teams have been rumored as potential suitors for Crosby, but here are a few reasons the Raiders should zero in on the Philadelphia Eagles as the best option if they consider moving the star pass rusher.
Eagles' Offer Could be Robust
Philadelphia has dominated the headlines this offseason, with A.J. Brown repeatedly voicing his displeasure with the offense's operation throughout the regular season, increasing the likelihood of a trade occurring after the draft. It became inevitable that the 28-year-old wide receiver would be traded to the New England Patriots, which eventually took place on June 1.
In that deal, the Eagles picked up an additional 2028 first-round pick, which could be a valuable asset in a trade regarding Crosby. Because it is a first-round pick in two drafts away, Las Vegas could ask for a 2027 second-round pick as well.
Eagles Will Be Aggressive
Philadelphia's general manager, Howie Roseman, is never afraid to push the envelope and improve the roster in any capacity. With that being said, Roseman's hand could have been forced, as the Los Angeles Rams acquired pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade.
If the Eagles want to keep pace with the Rams, they may consider acquiring a player of Crosby's caliber. You can make an argument that Philadelphia got considerably worse after moving on from Brown, and that, paired with what the Rams pulled off, has the Eagles falling behind in the NFC race.
Raiders Could Receive Star Player in Return
For the most part, when a team trades one of its best players, the inheriting team gives up significant draft capital. However, the Eagles also possess a blue-chip player at a position of need on Las Vegas' roster.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been mentioned in several trade rumors this offseason, and it feels as if Philadelphia is hesitant to pay him. In the event that the two sides attempt to work out a trade, Carter could be an essential piece in the deal.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.