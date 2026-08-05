Rookie Malik Benson Making Strong Early Impression With Raiders

John Spytek has been on a mission for the past two offseasons in his effort to rebuild the Las Vegas Raiders and turn them into a legitimate contender once more. The iconic franchise has been absent from the postseason, leaving an entire generation without consistent playoff success.

The Raiders' general manager is in his second season and coming off what may be the draft class that could make him a lifelong franchise decision-maker, or that could get him fired in the next two seasons. Selecting Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft puts immense pressure on a general manager, but the help of potential gems like wide receiver Malik Benson could help meet those expectations.

Have the Raiders Found a Late-Round Gem?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benson was a player I studied over the summer to understand his impact in Las Vegas. Rashid Shaheed is a player comparison often cited when discussing Benson's role in head coach Klint Kubiak's offense, as his speed, explosiveness, and twitch make him a handful for defenses and special teams coverage units. The Raiders' sixth-round draft selection could see the field much sooner than expected, but patience is needed for his development.

Now over a week into training camp, Benson has been one of the players turning heads in Henderson, Nevada. Coaches and fellow teammates are taking notice, which is important for a young player entering the league. This could help bolster the confidence he needs to perform well as a rookie.

What WRs Coach Zach Azzanni Had To Say

Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni has an important job not only to find the best six receivers on the roster but to establish a true top wideout amongst the group, even if the favorite is Tre Tucker.

Azzanni has been impressed by Benson, saying he has done a good job and is pleased with his progress in his first NFL training camp. There is a significant learning curve for any rookie, and that is well acknowledged, but Benson's abilities continue to allow him to shine.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Malik’s doing a good job. I'm pleased with his improvement, his progress," Azzanni told reporters on Tuesday. "Long way to go. He's still a rookie, makes those rookie mistakes. But I'm pleased with his effort, his attitude. He's extremely coachable. He's tough."

"You do that, you got a chance. And he's improving every day, which is what I want to see. Slight improvement, steady, a little bit every day, and he's been doing that. So, I'm pleased with where he's currently at."

What Benson's Teammate Is Saying About His Development

No one expects Benson to be an All-Pro right away. Speed and explosiveness get you places in the NFL, especially if you can become a return specialist. With the new rules on kickoffs and returns, players like Benson have a chance to thrive right away, even if they are still green as pass-catchers.

Second-year wideout Jack Bech knows a thing or two about transitioning from college to the NFL, having recently experienced it. He told reporters on Tuesday that Benson continues to do what a rookie should: keep his head down and work hard to make himself the best asset possible for the Raiders, no matter his role.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Malik [Benson] has been great. He's super fast, super twitchy," Bech explained. "He's coming here, he puts his head down. He works super hard. He's super talented. He makes really good plays. He makes the big play. That's what we're counting on them to do, to come in here to push all of us. Everybody in that receiver room to just push each other to grow and to be the best we can be each and every day we get out here."

While it is too early to say whether Benson will be a top weapon for the Raiders' offense, it is evident his big-play ability is there and has been for much of training camp. Week 1 of the preseason will give fans and coaches a better idea of what they have in the sixth-round pick in a live environment, which could create fireworks for an offense and team overall that is in desperate need of some.