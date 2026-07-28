Raiders' Spytek Makes Eye-Catching Roster Move Among Several Before Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for one of the most anticipated training camps for the franchise in recent memory, beginning on July 28.

The Raiders are entering Year 1 under head coach Klint Kubiak, and the recently signed 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, will get his first training camp action as a pro.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the Raiders' training camp, there will be several intriguing roster spot battles to follow. Las Vegas has lots of young talent at many different positions on the field, but there are only 53 spots on the final roster at the end of the day.

Just before training camp, the Raiders have made several roster moves.

Signings

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Patrick Johnson

The Raiders have signed defensive end Patrick Johnson, who is entering his sixth NFL season after spending the 2025 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson appeared in nine games for Philadelphia, tallying three tackles, a sack, and one tackle for loss. The Eagles selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 70 career games with Philadelphia and the New York Giants, Johnson has totaled 14 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson (23) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Buddy Johnson

Buddy Johnson was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft and is entering his fifth season in the league.

Johnson has appeared in 33 games across his career for Pittsburgh, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Dallas Cowboys, notching four total tackles and one tackle for loss on defense, along with 23 total tackles on special teams.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Deven Thompkins

Deven Thompkins originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Thompkins has appeared in 36 games with Tampa Bay, the Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons. He has gone for 29 catches, 162 yards, and a touchdown.

Waives

DT Laki Tasi

Laki Tasi became a player who piqued fans' interest as a guy with a legitimate chance to steal a spot on the 53-man roster, but ultimately, his struggles will keep him off Las Vegas' final roster.

Tasi has only been playing football since 2024 after years of playing rugby in Australia. He boasted freakish athleticism, but the second-year player's inability to learn the game quickly enough kept him off the roster or practice squad.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jonathan Brady

The Raiders signed Jonathan Brady as a UDFA after the 2026 NFL Draft. He spent the 2025 season at Indiana with Mendoza and the 2024 season at California with him.

Brady recorded 14 receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns with the Hoosiers in 2025.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Chris Thomas

The Raiders signed former University of Maine linebacker Chris Thomas as a UDFA following the 2026 draft.

Thomas led the Black Bears with 121 total tackles in 2025 to go along with 4.5 sacks and three pass deflections.