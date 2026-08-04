Klint Kubiak Pleased With Direction Raiders' Culture Is Headed

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to build their culture during training camp, setting the foundation for the 2026 NFL season.

During his press conference on Monday, head coach Klint Kubiak spoke about what he has seen from the players so far.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we just have a professional group of players," Kubiak said. "They care about getting

better. We don’t have any turds. We've got guys that want to be here, that want to win, that want to change this place, and so I'm really happy with that."

"Yeah, well, I think it's really important that it's those guys that define it," Kubiak said of the players establishing the culture. "There are things we talk about in team meetings, but words are really just words. So, I think the most important thing is we go watch our tape and then we talk about what is acceptable and what is not. What effort looks like, what it doesn't look like, and then we let the players go set that standard. So, it's their game, not ours."

"That's the expectation," Kubiak said of the players accepting the coaching. "Our guys are extremely coachable. I think when I hear something like that, it just makes you want to work harder for those players and be at your best for them because they're counting on us to get them better."

Takeaways and Reactions

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important thing for an incoming head coach to establish upon his arrival is respect and acknowledgment from the players. It goes without saying that Kubiak has done just that since arriving in Las Vegas. For the first time in years , the Raiders feel like a competent organization and appear to have a sense of direction.

Hiring an elite offensive-minded head coach and pairing with a rookie quarterback will go a long way in expediting the rebuilding process. Additionally, the Raiders' approach in Fernando Mendoza's development also illustrates how Kubiak and the coaching staff are building towards long-term success. Over the years, we have seen teams rush their rookie quarterbacks onto the field, completely derailing their development.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas may be in the midst of a rebuild, but this season is more about establishing a culture built for sustainability. Having the right head coach in place is what turns around organizations, and the Raiders hired arguably the best coaching candidate on the market this offseason. Kubiak is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Seattle Seahawks, during which he coached Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While the rosters are incomparable, the Raiders have an opportunity to surprise many people in 2026, and it starts with management and flows down to the roster, which should be competitive following free agency and the draft.