How the Raiders’ Roster is Getting a Boost Before Cowboys Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders are slowly but surely on the mend as possible.
Raiders Getting Healthy
The Raiders' injury report only listed five players, three of which were full participants. Aidan O'Connell, Dylan Parham and Isaiah Pola-Moa were all full participants. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg did not participate, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett were limited participants on Thursday.
Lockett was a full go on Friday, as were O'Connell, Parham, Pola-Mao. Dylan Laube was also a full go on Friday. He was listed on Friday's injury report after not being listed on it on Thursday.
The Raiders are making their way closer to full strength, minus the obvious missing players; Miller and Powers-Johnson
Las Vegas appears set at left guard with Parham again a full go at practice on Friday. His return is big news for a Raiders offensive line that has struggle.
Earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted how unpredictable this season has been, largely because of injuries.
Parham returning is big news for the Raiders. They will have to make due at other places along their offensive line on Monday night. The Cowboys have a formidable defensive line, the Raiders' offensive line is arguably the team's biggest weakness at this point in the season.
"I don't think you can predict anything in this league. I mean, that's just the nature of this league. You go through it, and I also don't have the time to think about, 'What do I think game 12 and 13 and 14 is going to look like?' Your focus has to be on really having a good, I don't even know what day this is, it's a Thursday for us. So, having a really good Thursday,” Kelly said.
"We just had a walk through, and then I'm going to go watch that real quick and then head out to the practice field, and then get ready for our training session in the afternoon and then just keep thinking of that. But I don't think of, 'Hey, I thought going into this, we were going to be 10-6.'
“Well, I think every coach going into it thinks you're going to be 17-0. You better think that way. If you've already chalked up losses in your brain, then you're in a world of hurt anyway. So, don't really think long term, especially when you're in-season. It's really a day-to-day thing, and can we stack a good Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday together, so that we can play on Sunday."
