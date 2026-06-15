Raiders Rumors Heating Up: Trades, Injuries, Position Fights

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have officially closed the door on the 2026 offseason, and while they are enjoying a summer break, all of their attention is forward-focused on the start of the 2026 season on July 28, when training camp opens.

Reality vs. Perception

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

The perception this time of year is that the building is empty and everyone is away on boats, traveling, and enjoying vacation.

Emphasis is perception, because the reality is very different.

While many are on vacation, their cell phones and laptops are still buzzing as a myriad of important issues continue to face this prestigious franchise in the midst of a rebuild.

GMJohn Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Menu of Issues

It is no secret that the Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild, and while the 2026 offseason has been a wild success thus far, it is far from over.

Klint Kubiak didn’t mince words about that, addressing where his team is when mandatory minicamp came to an end.

"We're an improved team. Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put pads on.”

Kubiak continued to discuss the state of the franchise, which finds itself rebuilding after decades of failure and the epic 2025 collapse.

“There's so many guys that are maybe doing great right now that will disappear come the fall. There's so many guys that you maybe not notice as much, but all of a sudden, whether it's a running back or an offensive lineman or defensive lineman, now that guy really shows his value. So, you get what you can out of this time of year, and then the real evaluation comes with those 11 practices before we play that first preseason game."

No. 1: The QB Room

Kirk Cousins is the veteran presence teams crave, and Fernando Mendoza is the future franchise QB teams covet. When you add a promising young, but veteran QB like Aidan O’Connell to the mix, the Raiders have positioned themselves into one of the most promising QB rooms in the NFL.

No. 2: Trade Rumors

There is still enormous interest in the Raiders' superstar DE Maxx Crosby. That doesn’t mean a deal is imminent, or that the team is shopping him, or that he is asking to be moved. It is simply the reality that, with the interest there to the extent it is, it makes it a viable potential subject.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

When you add to the mix that several other Raiders players could and do hold trade value, GM John Spytek could do a lot to either add future trade value or cap space room within the coming months.

No. 3: Revamping a Depleted Offensive Line

The addition of Rick Dennison as the new Silver and Black leader on the offensive line was a gift, but the addition of the NFL’s best interior offensive linemen in Tyler Linderbaum, underrated free agent Spencer Burford, and rookie sensation Trey Zuhn is too. When you add to that two talented sophomores in Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, who were both horribly developed as rookies, and other players on the roster, the dark spot of last season is looking brighter by the day.

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No. 4: The Nandolorian Is on the Loose

The Raiders' rookie QB and his team of advisers are filing a trademark on the nickname "Nandolorian," and speculation is that it could potentially create legal interests with the Disney Corporation and Lucas Films, as it is a parody of their Star Wars franchise.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

No. 5: Jermod McCoy

For some reason, people are concerned about the Raiders' NFL Draft steal of CB Jermod McCoy. Some ill-informed people reported that his lack of consistent presence on the practice field during parts of OTA and mandatory minicamp was a concern.

Far from it.

The Raiders' plan all along was to limit him and let him continue to rehab so he can attack training camp. Something Klint Kubiak made very clear.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I expect him to practice. I expect him to be on the field, and it's going to be a moving target with him. But we drafted him for a reason, drafted him to play, so I expect him to compete in camp and get plenty of reps.”

Our Latest Podcast on This

Our latest podcast, available below, not only digs into all of these subjects but also more, such as:

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

​Roster Depth Adjustments

​Ashton Jeanty's Progression

​Jackson Powers-Johnson's Future

​Establishing a New Identity Based on Old