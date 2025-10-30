Silly Season Not Yet Over For Raiders' Trade Deadline Buzz
The Las Vegas Raiders' addition of Tyler Lockett to their roster shows that this team is preparing to be without one of their stars, Jakobi Meyers. His name has been linked to multiple teams that are inquiring about his availability, and at 2 - 5, it feels inevitable that Meyers gets dealt midseason.
However, that's far from the only move the Raiders can make. They can choose to continue selling their players, as some of the veterans on their roster are likely to catch the attention of NFL teams. Players such as Raheem Mostert or Eric Stokes have trade value if the Raiders are willing to trade them away. How far are the Raiders willing to go in their rebuild?
Silly Season Scenario
Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article going over hypothetical trades that are unlikely, but if they happened, would dramatically shift the outcome of both teams involved. The Raiders have made it crystal clear that they aren't willing to trade away Maxx Crosby, but Locker believes there's reason for him to be sent to the San Francisco 49ers.
"San Francisco was already thin at edge rusher going into this season, and those concerns have only been exacerbated following Nick Bosa’s Week 3 ACL tear. Since Week 4, the 49ers are 30th in pressure rate, and the team’s edge rushers possess the same standing in PFF pass-rushing grade. Bryce Huff (85.4 overall grade) has been better than expected, but even he suffered potentially a multi-week hamstring injury", said Locker.
There's no denying that the 49ers are in dire need of an improved pass rush, but they'll have to look elsewhere, as there's no way the Raiders trade away their franchise player. Pete Carroll would lose so much support from Raider Nation if he were to trade away their shining star on defense, and the player who has embodied the Raiders culture the most since he was drafted by them.
The only thing worse that could happen for Raider Nation is if they were to trade him away to a divisional rival like the Kansas City Chiefs. Nonetheless, it's pretty easy for the Raiders to avoid this nightmare scenario. Simply, look past their terrible start and realize that trading away Crosby would be a hasty decision made by their front office.
