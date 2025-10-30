Raiders Today

Silly Season Not Yet Over For Raiders' Trade Deadline Buzz

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made moves before the NFL trade deadline. How far are they willing to go?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll talk before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll talk before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders' addition of Tyler Lockett to their roster shows that this team is preparing to be without one of their stars, Jakobi Meyers. His name has been linked to multiple teams that are inquiring about his availability, and at 2 - 5, it feels inevitable that Meyers gets dealt midseason.

However, that's far from the only move the Raiders can make. They can choose to continue selling their players, as some of the veterans on their roster are likely to catch the attention of NFL teams. Players such as Raheem Mostert or Eric Stokes have trade value if the Raiders are willing to trade them away. How far are the Raiders willing to go in their rebuild?

Silly Season Scenario

Pete Carroll
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article going over hypothetical trades that are unlikely, but if they happened, would dramatically shift the outcome of both teams involved. The Raiders have made it crystal clear that they aren't willing to trade away Maxx Crosby, but Locker believes there's reason for him to be sent to the San Francisco 49ers.

"San Francisco was already thin at edge rusher going into this season, and those concerns have only been exacerbated following Nick Bosa’s Week 3 ACL tear. Since Week 4, the 49ers are 30th in pressure rate, and the team’s edge rushers possess the same standing in PFF pass-rushing grade. Bryce Huff (85.4 overall grade) has been better than expected, but even he suffered potentially a multi-week hamstring injury", said Locker.

Maxx Crosby
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There's no denying that the 49ers are in dire need of an improved pass rush, but they'll have to look elsewhere, as there's no way the Raiders trade away their franchise player. Pete Carroll would lose so much support from Raider Nation if he were to trade away their shining star on defense, and the player who has embodied the Raiders culture the most since he was drafted by them.

The only thing worse that could happen for Raider Nation is if they were to trade him away to a divisional rival like the Kansas City Chiefs. Nonetheless, it's pretty easy for the Raiders to avoid this nightmare scenario. Simply, look past their terrible start and realize that trading away Crosby would be a hasty decision made by their front office.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.

Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on how far the Raiders are willing to go WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.