Seahawks vs. Raiders Matchup: Biggest Advantage, Biggest Fear

Wednesday's practice marked the official start of the Fernando Mendoza era in Las Vegas. After trading veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins just before the trade deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders have had a smooth transition from Cousins to this year's No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Raiders are 4-5 and will face Klint Kubiak's old team, the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday. After losing four of their past five games, Las Vegas aims to beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. Yet it will be another uphill battle for Las Vegas.

In addition to the issues Las Vegas' roster still faces, they will now start a rookie quarterback. Mendoza will face one of the league's better defenses, Kubiak noted.

“Every week in the NFL is tough, and this is the best defense in the NFL. And again, he’s got to go do his job and not worry about a whole lot else. Everybody does their 1/11th , and everyone around him elevates their play,” Kubiak said.

Raiders' Biggest Advantage

On paper, there will not be many competitive advantages for the Raiders on Sunday. The Seahawks not having Sam Darnold is one of them, as is being at home in front of their home fans after weeks away. Those two things alone should give the Raiders a boost.

Mendoza getting his first start at home, and against his head coach's former team, is a slight competitive advantage for Las Vegas. Kubiak's familiarity with the Seahawks as a whole is undoubtedly a competitive advantage.

The Seahawks have little idea what to expect from Mendoza, as he has hardly played all season. This competitive advantage likely explains why the Raiders did not play Mendoza against the Los Angeles Rams despite being down by three touchdowns entering the fourth quarter.

There are not many, but the Raiders do have a few competitive advantages, however slight. Yet none of that matters without execution. That is the main area Las Vegas must improve upon heading into Week 10. The plays have been there to make; the Raiders have just struggled to make them.

Biggest Fears

The biggest fear for the Raiders on Sunday will center around their supporting cast. Mendoza is not only a rookie, but few players on the field this Sunday have played less this season, and as a professional, as him. It will be just as much about his teammates as his performance.

“He brings his own unique things, and yes, he’s a young man with some juice in his legs, and he’s got a lot of talent. But in this game on Sunday, it’s going to be about way more than his physical talent,” Kubiak said shortly after Mendoza’s first practice as the team’s starting quarterback.

“It’s going to be about his leadership, his knowledge of the offense, his ability to read defense, and again, I’ll say it, it’s his reliance on his teammates and everybody around him elevating their level of play. We’re not putting it all on him.”

Another significant fear for the Raiders will be Mendoza's ability to avoid the backbreaking turnover. Up until Week 9, Cousins had done that. Cousins rarely turned the ball over, and when he did, they did not lose a game because of it. Not all turnovers are created equal

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza will have room for error, as no one expects him to be perfect in his first start and first extensive action in the league. However, as long as his mistakes aren't turnovers that are returned for touchdowns, red-zone turnovers, or similar, all is well.

Mendoza can make mistakes; he will, as all rookies do in their first few starts. Mendoza must be himself, since much of Sunday will depend on his performance. If his teammates can execute and play at a high level for four quarters and Mendoza plays well, anything is possible on Sunday.

Kubiak believes his coaching staff has prepared Mendoza well for the moment.

"I think it starts with, it shouldn’t be a whirlwind if he’s been preparing the right way each week. At some point he knew he was going to get an opportunity, and so he’s been preparing that way since April,” Kubiak said.