Raiders Rookie, Sophomore Power Rankings: Growing Pains Continue

The Las Vegas Raiders needed to get younger this offseason, and they did just that. Las Vegas added a wave of talented free agents and draft picks this offseason, most of whom were years younger than the players they were replacing on the roster. However, with that youth also came inexperience.

It was a trade-off the Raiders desperately needed to make across their roster. However, their past month of play has put the reality of that trade-off on display for four full quarters. This offseason, Las Vegas' front office decided to lean heavily on the young players on the roster.

Most of those players were added in the two most recent NFL Drafts, Las Vegas' first two drafts under general manager John Spytek. Their 4-5 record has both been aided and burdened by the talented but largely inexperienced wave of talent that Las Vegas is depending on.

Still, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak explained that even with that being the case, his team has taken an aggressive approach to improve throughout this season.

“I think one thing that I’m proud of is that we’re not talking about rebuilding. We’re talking about being in every game and winning every game. That’s how we treat it. We’re not looking at the future as coaches or players,” Kubiak said.

“You develop the future on the way, but every game we’re talking about winning that game. We are not satisfied with a rebuilding process, so that’s the mentality I want our players and coaches to have.”

Below are the power rankings for Las Vegas' rookie and second-year players who played enough to have an impact in Week 9.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) gains yards after catch as Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) pursues during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB, Treydan Stukes

Stukes' continued development is on display weekly. Sunday, against the 49ers, Stukes' interception helped keep the Raiders in the game. Stukes is proof that practice is valuable but not nearly as valuable as letting young players get on the field, for better or for worse.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

OL, Trey Zuhn

Zuhn continued to look like arguably the team's best option at offensive guard. If the rookie can keep improving, that would be huge for a Raiders offense that has struggled to get going on the ground this season.

Assuming Zuhn is healthy and able to play this week, Las Vegas must keep him in the starting lineup to help further his development. So far, Zuhn looks like a solid addition to the offensive line for the second half of the season.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB, Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty continues to make an impact when he can. Although he led the team in rushing yards on Sunday, the team only ran for a total of 24 yards. However, Las Vegas stopped running the ball early in the second half after Kirk Cousins' interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Las Vegas' inability to run the ball well has more to do with its offensive line than anything else.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBs Hezekiah Masses, Jermod McCoy

Entering the season, Las Vegas' defensive backfield was well known as the team's biggest weakness. The season's first nine games have confirmed as much, as the unit's overall youth stands out weekly. Although the Raiders have skilled players, they need more from those players.

Week 9 was another long outing for Las Vegas' group of young defensive backs. With the first half of the season in the books, Kubiak expressed his confidence in the position group following Sunday's loss.

“I do think Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] is doing some good stuff too. I know Zeke got beat on a touchdown, but I think we’ve got young guys that are playing good football that we’re going to keep playing all of them. Zeke and DP [Darien Porter] and Jermod [McCoy], and we’ll let the cream rise to the top and those guys will play more,” Kubiak said.

The Raiders only made one move at the trade deadline, and it was not to add a cornerback. This should make it clear how confident the Raiders' front office is in the group. Kubiak elaborated on the unit, noting that even rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy is coming along nicely.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Jermod [McCoy], just a player that’s ascending. That’s making us play multiple DBs because he’s covering at a high level, he’s improving. Again, is a guy that we all didn’t know if he’s going to play football this year, and he’s not missing practice. He’s playing in games. He’s staying

healthy. He’s progressing, getting better with reps," Kubiak said.