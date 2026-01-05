Season's Completion Leads to Legitimate Questions for Carroll, Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders finally won a game within the AFC West, A last-second Daniel Carlson field goal helped the Raiders break a 10-game losing streak. Las Vegas secured the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, despite the win, as the New York Giants won earlier in the day.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll guided the Raiders through what was a challenging season for all involved. However, few had it tougher than Carroll, who lost more games this season than any season of his legendary career. Now that the season is over, Las Vegas' front office has questions to answer.

Watch Carroll discuss below.

After an offseason of change, the Raiders took a step back in nearly every way possible this season. The Raiders' draft class was virtually nonexistent until after the season had gotten out of hand. The lack of impact from their draft class, injuries, and bad coaching doomed the Raiders.

Las Vegas fired two coordinators midway through the season, underscoring the team's subpar coaching. The Raiders ' 2025 season should serve as a springboard to a brighter future. However, the season was an utter failure from top to bottom, from the start through Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

The Raiders' issues are much bigger than Carroll, as he marks their third head coach in as many seasons. However, Carroll made several noticeable mistakes after the season began to go downhill for the Raiders. This, and more, will be plenty for the Raiders' front office to consider.

Las Vegas faces the possibility of hiring four head coaches in four consecutive seasons. That has to be historic or near-historic in the National Football League's history.

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Chiefs, Carroll explained that he still loves coaching football. Las Vegas' 2-15 campaign was a culmination of years' worth of bad decisions by the Raiders, which kept catching up to them. Still, Carroll could have done a few things better.

"I love coaching. I love being on the field. I love the strategy part of it, all the plan and all that. There's been a lot of games, a lot of preparations, and all that, that still draws me in the curiosity of how you can make the next right call or the right move with personnel or the right decision in the film room, those are still really intriguing to me. I'm basically pretty curious, and I keep looking for something better in all ways we're doing things, and that really generates the feeling of why I love this game," Carroll said.

