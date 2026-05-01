Why Raiders Coveted DBs in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders had several needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One need that wasn't as pressing as finding a quarterback or a receiver, but was still crucial, was finding good defensive backs.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a few talented players, including Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson, as well as a young, promising player in Darien Porter, but they need more depth and potential starters at cornerback and safety.

General Manager John Spytek took getting defensive back help seriously, selecting four corners and safeties during the seven rounds of the draft. He hopes these four will become quality starters and shut down opposing passing games.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Why was addressing the secondary so important for Spytek and his football team? Let's break down the additions and how they fit on the roster.

The Raiders' Run on DBs

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first DB the Raiders took was Arizona's Treydan Stukes. A versatile defender who can play corner or safety, Stukes is a ball-hawk with high IQ.

Stukes had seven interceptions over his six seasons with the Wildcats, four coming in his final season. I asked him about improving his ball skills at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"Just improving your timing, getting on jugs every single day, trying to make sure your hands are right, so when those opportunities come, you secure them and bring them in," he said.

The Raiders had eight interceptions as a team last season, which tied for the fourth-fewest in the league. They couldn't afford another season in which they weren't forcing turnovers and giving their offense more opportunities to score.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Teams are also throwing so many different pre-snap looks at defenses recently, so it's important to have versatile pieces like Stukes, his former college teammate Dalton Johnson, and Hezekiah Masses, who has inside-outside potential.

Finding a Star

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders got Jermod McCoy in the fourth round, which was a major steal, considering he was a top-10 talent in the class.

The biggest problem is a procedure he may need on his knee, but the team is confident he can play during his rookie season.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas needed a star cornerback in the worst way. If his knee is healthy, McCoy has the chance to develop into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Raiders' secondary has not been a strong point in the past few seasons, and Spytek knew that. He will give new Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Joe Woods some new weapons to work with, so they can take the ball away and shut down opposing offenses through the air.