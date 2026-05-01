Why Raiders Coveted DBs in 2026 NFL Draft
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The Las Vegas Raiders had several needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft.
One need that wasn't as pressing as finding a quarterback or a receiver, but was still crucial, was finding good defensive backs.
The Raiders have a few talented players, including Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson, as well as a young, promising player in Darien Porter, but they need more depth and potential starters at cornerback and safety.
General Manager John Spytek took getting defensive back help seriously, selecting four corners and safeties during the seven rounds of the draft. He hopes these four will become quality starters and shut down opposing passing games.
Why was addressing the secondary so important for Spytek and his football team? Let's break down the additions and how they fit on the roster.
The Raiders' Run on DBs
The first DB the Raiders took was Arizona's Treydan Stukes. A versatile defender who can play corner or safety, Stukes is a ball-hawk with high IQ.
Stukes had seven interceptions over his six seasons with the Wildcats, four coming in his final season. I asked him about improving his ball skills at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
"Just improving your timing, getting on jugs every single day, trying to make sure your hands are right, so when those opportunities come, you secure them and bring them in," he said.
The Raiders had eight interceptions as a team last season, which tied for the fourth-fewest in the league. They couldn't afford another season in which they weren't forcing turnovers and giving their offense more opportunities to score.
Teams are also throwing so many different pre-snap looks at defenses recently, so it's important to have versatile pieces like Stukes, his former college teammate Dalton Johnson, and Hezekiah Masses, who has inside-outside potential.
Finding a Star
The Raiders got Jermod McCoy in the fourth round, which was a major steal, considering he was a top-10 talent in the class.
The biggest problem is a procedure he may need on his knee, but the team is confident he can play during his rookie season.
Las Vegas needed a star cornerback in the worst way. If his knee is healthy, McCoy has the chance to develop into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
The Raiders' secondary has not been a strong point in the past few seasons, and Spytek knew that. He will give new Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Joe Woods some new weapons to work with, so they can take the ball away and shut down opposing offenses through the air.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3