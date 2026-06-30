Raiders Seeing Rob Leonard As Answer for the Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders knew who they wanted to bring in when they were looking for a new defensive coordinator. They did not have to look too far or even outside of their building. They already had the coach they wanted in the building, and now gave him the opportunity he had been waiting for the last few seasons. Rob Leonard is the team's new defensive coordinator and is considered by many across the NFL to be the next great defensive coordinator.

Leonard has been with the Raiders over the last few seasons. He has served as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator during that time. He has shown he can improve the defensive line. He is a coach who improves his area each season and knows how to get players to buy in and make them better. That is what this Raiders team represents heading into next season. With all the new players, both veterans and young talent, it is going to be a good challenge.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Rob Leonard Ready To Be Next Great DC

Leonard has a great relationship with the regime that is in place, and head coach Klint Kubiak wanted Leonard to run this defense because he knows how well he has coached in the past. General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady also backed the Leonard promotion and are ready to see what he can do with this defense next season. The players like Leonard and give him praise for making them better each day they are around him.

One player who is ready to do more work with Leonard as his new defensive coordinator is linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean is coming over to the Silver and Black from the Eagles. Dean likes what he's seen from this defense with Leonard so far and wants to be a difference-maker for this side of the ball.

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders' Defense Will Be Better With Leonard

"There is a lot of give and go. We are still learning from each other," Nakobe Dean said about Rob Leonard. "He is leaning on us, we are leaning on him. We are just trying to figure each other out. He asks us a lot of questions. Me, Quay [Walker], everybody. Everyone works with him to try to make this thing work. It is something that we call our own, and we are just putting it together. We're putting it together, and we're just trying to make something great out of it."