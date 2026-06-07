Where the Raiders Defense Ranks Heading Into 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a good offseason. They have addressed different things on their roster that they needed to, and that is something that will help them be better. The area that got a major upgrade was on the defensive side of the ball.

The defense has been something that has struggled for a long time for the Silver and Black. That needs to change for this franchise to take the right steps in improving. They got the pieces, and now they will build this defense more this summer.

Star Power

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby

Over the last few seasons, you knew what you were going to get from this defense based on only one player. That player is a star edge rusher, Maxx Crosby. Outside of that, you did not know what other players were going to come with this defense over the years.

And for the most part, you did not see a player join Crosby in giving the defense something consistent. That is why the team went out this past offseason and got players who are proven and will give Crosby and the defense a lot of help.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

That can take this defense into a place we have not seen in a long time. The team's only focus is on stopping Crosby when they are game planning against the Raiders. Now, they will be game planning for more than that.

This defense is building chemistry right now and will do that all summer long. They are going to be an improved unit, and they have a lot of confidence going into the new season. That leads us to the latest ranking that the Raiders' defense got ahead of the 2026 season.

Raiders Defense Looking Much Improved

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today release his defensive rankings for all the NFL teams. He has the Raiders coming in at the No. 24 rank defense.

"The dissolution of the Maxx Crosby trade prevented the Silver and Black's defense from bottoming out – and potentially provided the always revved-up edge rusher with additional motivation," said Middlehurst-Schwartz. "With several signings – led by linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, edge rusher Kwity Paye and nickel Taron Johnson – addressing problem areas, Las Vegas should be at least functional in more areas than not."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This unit is going to be good to watch as it is under new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. Leonard has been around this defense for the last few seasons, and knows what it needs to be better.