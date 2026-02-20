1 Free Agent Shoots Down the Idea of Joining Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are primed for a busy offseason.

With plenty of needs and plenty of money to spend, the Raiders are expected to be very active in free agency this offseason. Las Vegas should be major players, as they look to rebuild a roster that is in desperate need of proven players at several positions.

The Raiders have so many needs that essentially all reasonable options should be on the table for roster rebuilding. One free agent the Raiders could potentially make a move for shared his thoughts on the potential of joining the Silver and Black. Von Miller responded to the hypothetical.

'They bring Von Miller in to make sure Maxx Crosby stays for at least another year. Von Miller and Maxx Crosby's relationship off the field is what's going to propel this defense to a Super Bowl defense.' It sounds great. Come on, man," Miller said.

"For one, I'm still a taken man. I'm still in a relationship with the Washington Commanders. For two, if I'm going to the AFC West, it's going to be the Denver Broncos. I don't think it's nothing that I can do to take away from my legacy that I've already done with the Denver Broncos, [but playing for Las Vegas is] really the only thing that could make Broncos Country not love me no more."

It makes sense why the Raiders would want to potentially pair Miller and Crosby. It also makes sense why Miller would be against such a move. However, before the Raiders can pair anyone with Crosby, they must first figure out what to do with their star defensive end.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Raiders General Manager John Spytek said earlier this offseason.

“In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

Still, Adam Schefter of ESPN recently reported that although the Raiders do not want to trade Crosby, if they were to move him, it would require a deal similar to the one the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys made for Micah Parsons, which notably included multiple first-round picks in return.

The Raiders would also save nearly $31 million in cap space this offseason by trading Crosby. The veteran defender could be in for a significant raise and a much better shot at the Super Bowl with a trade. How things pan out between Crosby and the Raiders will undoubtedly impact the entire league.

