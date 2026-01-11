Raiders Set to Interview Rising DC

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their next head coach. The Raiders are doing everything they can to get a view at what head coach they want to bring in next season to lead their franchise on the field for years to come.

The Raiders need to make sure they bring in someone that they believe will be here for the long haul and get this rebuild going in the right direction. The Raiders are looking for yet another head coach. That is not the recipe they want to have for years to come.

The head coaching search is going to be led by general manager John Spytek and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. T

hey have a great relationship and will have the job of picking the next man to lead the Raiders in what they hope is a great future for years to come. Spytek and Brady know each other well from their college days and doing their time together when they were part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. They are both great football minds.

Raiders set to interview Panthers DC

They need to make sure they are on the same page during this process and when they make the final decision on who they bring in. The Raiders are looking at both sides of the ball, and they will do everything they can to make sure they get all the candidates possible and not miss out on an interview. The Raiders are looking at many things this offseason, but the first one on the list is getting their head coach in order, then going about the rest.

One coach that the Raiders are bringing in for an interview is Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero has been a great defensive coordinator for the Panthers. Evero has made that defense in Carolina a top defense this season. That defense led the Panthers to win their division and get to the playoffs.

"Raiders requested permission to interview Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their head coach vacancy," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.

If the Raiders want to go with a defensive-minded head coach, Evero should be considered a top candidate for the job. He has proven to have built a great defense. Now the Raiders will see what happens in the interview and see if they like what they hear from Evero. It is going to be interesting to see how the coaching search plays out for the Silver and Black.

