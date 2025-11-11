Can – And Should – the Raiders Turn Around Their Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are tired of rebuilding. At least, the moves they made in the offseason ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign suggested so. They brought in 74-year-old Pete Carroll to be their new head coach, someone who clearly doesn't have the time or patience to develop a young team. With him, they hired Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, who's not exactly spry at 61 years old himself.
They traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, and then re-signed him to a handsome two-year, $75 million extension. They spent their sixth-overall pick in the 2025 draft on running back Ashton Jeanty. These were moves that indicated that the Raiders were ready to accelerate their timeline and start competing.
However, 10 weeks into the season, they find themselves completely out of the playoff race at just 2-7. Las Vegas is much closer to landing the number-one pick in the upcoming draft than they are to sneaking into the postseason. Where do the Raiders go from here?
Odds are against the Raiders
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be a feisty team, led by an explosive offense. Not many thought that they'd have a real shot at the playoffs, but no one would have been shocked if they were in the conversation late into the campaign. Now 10 weeks in, the Raiders are completely out of the postseason picture.
They're tied with the fewest wins in the league with just two. They have the fifth-strongest remaining schedule according to ESPN, with matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs still ahead. Even their lesser opponents — the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants — aren't guaranteed victories, especially with the way the Raiders have played so far.
Despite that fact, there's still some lingering optimism for this team, backed by their two narrow losses against potential playoff contenders in the last two weeks. FanDuel has the Raiders at +300 to win fewer than 3.5 games. With every team in the NFL having at least two dubs under their belt now, Las Vegas will likely have to lose out to land the number-one pick. On the other hand, the Raiders are tabbed at -115 to win more than 4.5 games, practically even odds.
