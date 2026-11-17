HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) are headed to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos (7-2) this weekend, but before they do, they had some housekeeping to do.

GM John Spytek dealt 15-year veteran QB Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings this past week in what was nothing short of a brilliant move that essentially got them tremendous tutelage for their rookie QB Fernando Mendoza and their young backup Aidan O’Connell, for nothing, while garnering the Vikings a third-round pick.

That left a major hole in the Raiders' roster. They needed a third QB, and ideally one with experience, a great teammate, and, in a perfect world, one who could contribute to the development of the two young signal callers.

Since moving on from Pete Carroll and last year’s collapse, Spytek somehow continued to navigate the Silver and Black in that perfect world, because his latest move did just that.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris

Spytek Pounces

GM John Spytek quickly signed an NFL journeyman quarterback, but not just anyone: Brett Rypien is best known for his record-setting college career as a Boise State Bronco and is even more famous for his athletic family. He now sits on the Raiders' practice squad.

Rich Resume

NFL Houston Texans quarterback Brett Rypien. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Rypien’s famous last name is instantly recognizable to any NFL fan, thanks to his uncle, Mark Rypien. Mark was an iconic two-time Pro Bowl quarterback for Washington. He won two Super Bowls and was named MVP of Super Bowl Twenty-Six. A stunning performance that still reverberates in sports bars everywhere.

But Mark and Brett are far from the family's sole sports legacy, which extends even further. Brett's father, Tim, played minor league baseball. His late cousin, Rick Rypien, and another cousin, Shane Churla, both played in the NHL. Obviously hockey, but that reflects the toughness Brett and Mark are known for. Additionally, Brett had another uncle, Wes, who was a Canadian boxing champion—continuing the toughness narrative.

​A native of Spokane, Washington, Brett obliterated state high school passing records before attending Boise State, where he became the Mountain West Conference's all-time leader in passing yards. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2019, starting a handful of games over four seasons.

Since leaving Denver, Brett has been a reliable veteran backup and practice squad quarterback for several franchises, including the Rams, Seahawks, Jets, Bears, Vikings, Bengals, Colts, and Texans.

Jan 26, 1992; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) signals on the field against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What It Means

The Raiders needed a third QB for insurance, but true to Spytek’s and Kubiak’s leadership, playing chess. In contrast, others play checkers; they added yet another veteran, a well-recognized good teammate and someone who can continue to help their two primary QBs mature in their development.

It is imperative to understand what his role will be, as before Cousins' trade, the Raiders had three QBs on the 53-man roster. That is not the case with this signing.

NFL teams are not allowed to designate a practice squad quarterback as their emergency third quarterback on game day. But that doesn’t mean they can’t; it will just take some clever maneuvering.

Aidan O'Connell, Fernando Mendoza-2 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

To use the emergency third quarterback rule, the player must be on the team's 53-man roster. While teams can use one of their standard practice squad elevations to dress a third quarterback on the regular active game-day list, they cannot use the emergency inactive designation for a practice squad player.

This was a great move by the Silver and Black. If Rypien plays, it will be in a worst-case scenario, but they'll address it in the best way possible. The Raiders also announced, “In a corresponding move we have released DE Bralen Trice from the practice squad.”

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