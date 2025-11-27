Raiders' Smith Addresses Offense's Elephant in Room

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense is the story of thesseason for the third consecutive season. Las Vegas had a reasonable offseason, adding pieces that made a lot of sense on paper. Through 10 games, those moves failed to work out with Chip Kelly calling the plays.

Raiders' Change Up

Following the Raiders ' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Raiders fired Kelly and replaced him with Greg Olson. The Raiders' goal is for a change in coordinators to mix things up in ways Las Vegas' offense has failed to do so far through the season.

Olson's experience with Carroll and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will be critical moving forward. Time will tell if Las Vegas' offensive line can string together a solid enough game ot help the offense score points.

Las Vegas is tied for the fewest points per game in the league. Geno Smith is tied for the most interceptions in the league. It is fair to argue the Raiders have the worst offense in the National Football League.

On Wednesday, Smith elaborated on his relationship with Kelly and where he sees the Raiders' offense going from here. If the Raiders' offense cannot figure something out, more losses will likely be on the way.

"Chip [Kelly] is a guy who, when I met Chip, I was in high school, 10th-grader, I believe, and I've always thought highly of Chip. I've always thought he's had a great football mind, and I thought, honestly, if we made more plays, if we'd executed better, I think things would be different," Smith said.

"I really feel for Chip. I really do. I've developed a great relationship with him through the time of knowing him, and I always wish him the best, and I'll always believe in him. Like I said, I think he's a great football mind, and some things are out of my control, but the things that were, which was execution on the field, those are the things I wish I could have done better for him."

Smith also took the opportunity to apologize for a postgame incident that was caught on camera. Smith addressed the issue on Wednesday.

"Yeah, for sure. First of all, I would like to apologize, obviously, to the fans, to the fan base of Raider Nation. I made a poor judgment out of frustration, and that's not an excuse. I've got to be better than that, and I've got to hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I didn't. I'm sincerely apologetic and very sorry, obviously, for doing that. I just want to make it known that those things will never happen for me again," Smith said.

