The Special Message Jakobi Meyers is Leaving the Raiders With
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to trade Jakobi Meyers was not an easy one.
Raiders' Plans
Meyers always let it be known he wanted to stay in Las Vegas, just with a new contract. His issue was never with his teammates or coaching staff. Before his first game with the Jaguars, Meyers took a moment to send a message to his former Raiders teammates.
"Shoutout to my boys in Vegas. It's going to turn around. Y'all boys keep playing hard. I love y'all boys, I miss y'all boys," Meyers said.
Shortly after Meyers was traded, the Raiders' Offensive Coordinator, Chip Kelly, explained how he plans on addressing the Raiders' top wide receiver role with Meyers no longer on the team. Kelly plans to take a wide-ranging approach moving forward.
"I don't look at WR1s or WR2s or WR3s. We're trying to figure out whoever catches the ball and runs really fast with it in the direction of the end zone is really good for us. So, wide receiver one and all that other stuff, I don't think we've ever looked at it like that as a staff,” Kelly said.
“We have certain positions, what does our Z do? What does our X do? What does our slot receiver do? That's how we kind of look at positions, but we don't look at - some weeks, the inside guys will be featured more, because that matchup is better for you. And then some weeks, the matchup on the outside is better for you, so those guys are featured more.
“But a lot of it obviously in all these situations, the defense, they have a say in the matter. So I think that's part of what the game is. There's a chess match that goes on within the game of, how are they going to defend you? You thought going into the game it was going to be one way, and then it is that way.
“So you kind of continue with the plan that you've made all week. But I've been in games where you thought they were going to defend you a certain way, and then they don't defend you like that at all. So you have to pivot, because they made a decision to pivot. So, that's the game within the game."
