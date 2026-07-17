Raiders Safeties: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, in 11 days, will kick off the most highly anticipated training camp in my seven years as a beat writer covering this team, and the excitement and legitimate hope are tangible.

Over the aforementioned seven years, I offer you a snippet of each position group. Included in these are: every player on the roster at that position; for the prominent competitors, a thorough scouting report; and an honest assessment of each year prior to camp.

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That does not mean players farther down the depth chart are irrelevant as people or players; it means it is up to them to differentiate themselves to prove their talents are viable to the team.

It is clear that every player on this roster has the team’s best interests at heart, and unlike in the past, every player has a wide-open chance based on their performance.

Unlike the last several years, the 53-man roster timeline has changed, but that is not a bad thing, especially for a team led by GM John Spytek. Spytek is not simply prepared; he is a long-term thinker, so the ever-changing complexities of his job are not obstacles, but rather opportunities to differentiate himself from the crowd.

Safeties: Four to Five

I believe the Raiders, if the season were to start today, would ideally carry four, but possibly five safeties. It doesn’t start today, but this spot, if they remain with four, may be one of the most settled on the roster.

No. 1: S Jeremy Chinn, 6’3” 220 lbs.

The Raiders are fortunate to have Chinn. Last year was not the season anyone wanted to associate with this organization, but the unquestioned best safety on the team brought leadership and calm to many young players amid the chaos. When he goes on the attack, delivering his “Chinn Music” offensive, players feel him physically.

I reference “Chinn Music” because the young man is impressively versatile; he looks like a missile when he drops his hips and attacks, showcasing the explosive hybrid defender he is.

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

At his best, in my opinion, as a box safety, or a very large nickel, he even has the versatility in a sub-package to play some linebacker. While he is a true safety, he is not a traditional deep-zone safety. He is so versatile because of his 4.45 forty. Chinn plays fearlessly.

In fact, last year, late in the season, in the locker room, I asked him how he was feeling, and when he asked me why I thought he was hurt, I explained that humans aren’t made for what he does. He smiled and told me, “That (hurt) was earlier than now.” The reality is that Chinn possesses all the physical tools to match up with tight ends and support the run, which was critical last year and even more critical in the new Rob Leonard scheme.

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

​As a simple downhill run defender, he has rare, elite, even exceptional diagnostic skills, clearly evident when he moves guys into the right spot to make plays. It is easy, watching him in practice, to forget you are watching a safety with the way he flies to the football and comes downhill in a way that would make the great Dick Butkus proud. He is a highly physical, reliable wrap tackler.

​All of that is what makes Chinn a terrific safety and leader of the defensive backfield. But his weaknesses are clear. He does get hampered by hip stiffness: at times, he has noticeable lateral tightness that limits change of direction. But I would gladly take those for his elite downhill ability.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, those impediments can make him susceptible in man coverage against Smurf-like agile slot receivers. Lastly, when discussing weaknesses with Chinn, you have to discuss some deep-rooted recognition. That is what precludes him from being at his most effective in a signal-high or truly uninhibited FS.

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Not going to lie, I love the player and the man. He is a terrific leader, practices hard, leads by example, and is one of my favorites on the team.

For those of you who are UFC or boxing aficionados, let me explain Chinn in the simplest terms. Pound for pound, he is one of the toughest men on the team, and also one of the true gentlemen.

No. 2: (S, NB, LB, Weapon) Treydan Stukes, 6’2” 200 lbs.

This youngster was selected by the Silver and Black with the 38th pick, and I can tell you they valued him higher than that. With Stukes, while the side of the ball and position are different, he reminds people in the building of OL Trey Zuhn II. He can play any DB spot in the modern NFL. Any. He is fast, tough, smart, analytical, and reliable.

In what was an amazing draft, Stuke stands out as one of the best examples of “Spyteking,” and Rob Leonard will use him and other weapons all over the field in different places, making offensive coordinators remind their QBs to be keenly aware of where they are.

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He is an attack machine, but with 4.3 speed, he can be hurt at times when tackling in space. That is not a weakness per se; it will adjust with maturity and coaching in the NFL.

No. 3: S Dalton Johnson, 5’11” 198 lbs.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Selected alongside his teammate Stukes, Johnson is a unique player. Being overshadowed by Stukes, while understandable, is not wise. He and Stukes together are the future of the Raiders' backfield, and Johnson is impressive. Equally as gifted in run support as he is in the passing game, he has the traditional “Head on a swivel.” Possesses the high football IQ of Chinn, with the ability to process information quickly. He will win Leonard’s heart because he is a sponge.

He was described to me as a “football junkie,” and on a team with Brock Bowers, that is a big compliment. Perhaps no team did more in this past draft to upgrade their future at one position than the Raiders did here. I can tell you the Silver and Black had him rated higher than where they picked him, and they never imagined he would be available in the fifth round. They didn’t pick him; they stole him. If he had been two inches taller, he would have gone much higher.

No. 4: S Isaiah "IPM" Pola-Mao, 6’4” 205 lbs.

When he signed with the Raiders, they were thrilled, but last season, as with the franchise itself, the word to use about him was "inconsistent." Perhaps no one on the defense went as backward last season as IPM. He can make the big plays, but the team is looking for more of them, not just the generic ones the position requires.

The big-play skill set is great, wins the fans, and garners attention, but longevity in this league comes from consistently doing your job. He is an asset on special teams as a tackler and as an attacker, but he struggles in coverage. If the season were to start today, I would project him to make the team.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) reacts after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have the Raiders carrying five safeties because one of the rookies, like rookie OL Trey Zuhn III, can play multiple spots, but his job is not a lock, and he needs to come out starting in the first practice and show the pre-2025 IPM, not the actual 2025 version. The team drafted two S, which is not a sign of a front office enamored with the previous roster.

No. 5: S Tristin McCollum, 6’3” 195 lbs.

Tristin McCollum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

McCollum is one of the most unique players on the team. My intrigue level is through the roof on this guy. Safety is a weak spot on this roster, and this young man has a shot. He has a solid skill set and flashes of brilliance. And when I say flashes, it's not once or twice. This guy makes plays. Reminds me and others in the organization of Robert Spillane, and while they play different positions, they are guys who came in with a solid work ethic and skill set and turned it into a career.

When I watch him in practice, I notice those skills. With him now, it's just going to be consistency. He has a legitimate shot here, and while this is going out there a bit, I think he has a shot to not just be a player; I think he has a skill set to be more, like Spills. McCollum is the kid who comes in and just makes plays on special teams and on defense. He has the chance at safety on this roster, but he needs a great camp. I truly believe he belongs in the league.

Tristin McCollum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I'm sorry. I just think he does. I think he belongs in this league. I think there's a place for him in this league. He has to work on tackling. It isn’t because he can’t tackle; it is because he is almost too aggressive. Needs to settle down and spend a ton of time on the jug machine working on his hands.

Things That Make You Say 'HMMM….'

The Raiders would like to carry four guys here. The versatility of Stukes means they could possibly keep five, taking one spot away from the CB position. Either way, with a proven veteran like Chinn and the future with Johnson and Stukes, it will be fascinating to see whether IPM can get back to the 2024 version of himself or if McCollum can make the next move. But don’t forget some other guys who will be looking to get seen.

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Others on the Roster

NAME HEIGHT WEIGHT Tanner Wall 6'1" 205 Devin Lafayette 6'2" 210

Previous Position Reviews

Raiders Outside Linebackers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Inside Linebackers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Offensive Line: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Wide Receivers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Quarterbacks: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Tight Ends: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Running Backs: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

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