Spytek's NFL Draft Will Prove Vital for Raiders' Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are just a few days away from adding quarterback Fernando Mendoza and at least nine other draft picks. The Raiders have worked hard this offseason to make legitimate improvements to their roster. Las Vegas must have a productive draft.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Draft

Las Vegas is facing a critical draft in a few days in which they must walk away with multiple players who can contribute right away. Mendoza will sit on the bench to start the season, as veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will start the season as the team's starter.

Following a productive start to free agency, the Raiders look to have a better season in 2026. However, they will need a solid haul of players in the upcoming draft to make that happen. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained how last offseason prepared him for this season.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I wrote a lot of things down that I learned in my first year, things that I screwed up in my first year. And we're not going to change too much, but we've got some new faces in the draft room with us this year, and we've got a fancy new draft room too that I think is state-of-the-art. I think it's the best in the NFL, I don't think that's don't think that's up for discussion,” Spytek said at the team's pre-draft press conference.

“So, we've got to make sure that all the screens operate the right way. The magnets are a thing of the past for the Raiders now, and we were just out there discussing before we came down here, the right way to lay it out and get all the information up there. And so, that's a process that we're working through right now, but we'll have that thing ready to rock Thursday."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek's Road

The Raiders have a long way to go towards rebuilding their roster. It will be up to Spytek to turn things around as he assembles his second draft class. Last offseason, Spytek walked into a mess of a roster and was tasked with fixing it as soon as possible. Las Vegas' 2025 class is still developing.

Spytek had a crash course on life as a general manager in the National Football League last offseason. He enters this year's draft with a year of experience under his belt and a much better idea of what Las Vegas needs and how to fix it. After fixing the coaching staff, the roster is next.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have already addressed their linebackers, offensive line, and wide receivers. Fernando Mendoza will address Las Vegas' quarterback position, which has been among the league's worst groups of quarterbacks. The Raiders have fixed some of their most important positions.

Las Vegas has several roster positions that must be addressed, and the draft gives them a chance to do so in bulk and quickly. Spytek has a challenging job on his hands, but he is in a position to make even more progress on Las Vegas' roster.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has a long way to go, but they are headed in the right direction. Yet, producing solid draft classes is a critical component of rebuilding any roster. The Raiders may have found multiple starters in last year's draft. They hope to do so again in the 2026 draft.

The Raiders need cornerbacks, linebackers, and offensive linemen. Las Vegas has no shortage of needs to address as it looks to get back to competitiveness. This week's draft gives them another chance to take a step towards building a competitive roster. Spytek and the front office are currently on a roll. They hope to continue.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images