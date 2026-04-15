Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for Raiders
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The Las Vegas Raiders have a vital NFL Draft on the horizon, as their ability to rebuild one of the league's worst rosters depends heavily on producing a solid draft class. Las Vegas cannot afford to have two questionable draft hauls in a row. Las Vegas must add multiple contributors.
Peter Schrager, ESPN:
Schrager, like just about everyone else, predicts the Raiders will select Mendoza with the top overall pick in the draft. Las Vegas has already given Mendoza Klint Kubiak's playbook to begin learning. The Raiders have longed for stability at the quarterback position.
Along with Mendoza's expected arrival, the Raiders have also signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who should buy the Raiders time for Mendoza. In terms of who the Raiders should draft with the No. 1 pick, Mendoza is the clear choice for the Raiders.
"Barring any major -- and completely shocking -- news, this is all but a done deal. Mendoza has franchise QB traits, and having Kirk Cousins in the building will help him acclimate to the pro game. The real question now: What can the Raiders do with their other nine picks to build this roster up around Mendoza?" Schrager said.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com:
Jeremiah believes the Raiders have an easy decision ahead of them. Mendoza should be a lock to join Las Vegas in just a few days.
"Mendoza clearly distanced himself from the rest of the field at quarterback this past season, culminating in Indiana’s first-ever national title. With 39 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone since 2024, the Heisman Trophy winner offers the kind of rare production the Raiders can’t pass up," Jeremiah said.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY:
This year's draft will be a draft in which there will be little, if any, question about who will be selected with the pick. This may or may not have factored into Mendoza's decision not to attend the draft itself, even as the presumed No. 1 pick.
Mendoza seems to be a sure bet to wind up in Las Vegas. While Mendoza will answer some questions for the Raiders, Middlehurst-Schwartz noted that the Raiders still have several other remaining issues. Las Vegas' roster still has room for improvement across the board, even after adding Mendoza.
"The draft discussion around Mendoza has already shifted to how the Raiders can best set up the quarterback for long-term success. With Kirk Cousins coming aboard, Las Vegas might opt for a more patient approach than NFL teams typically exhibit with No. 1 picks behind center," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
"But Mendoza has given every reason for the Silver and Black to believe he'll be a quick study in Klint Kubiak's scheme. Still, a satisfactory class depends on more than his mere arrival, as there's significant work to be done in the receiving corps and throughout a defense that looks liable to yield shootouts."
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant