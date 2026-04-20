Raiders Ready To 'Attack' 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to add, presumably, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and others during the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas is ready to pair a quality haul of draft picks with an already solid set of additions made in free agency this offseason. The Raiders are ready for the draft.

The draft is just an event for some, a show for others, and a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the players involved. Still, when the dust settles, the Raiders' primary concern before, during, and after the draft is improving depth across multiple position groups on the roster, as depth has been an issue.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders Are Ready

As the Raiders move into the second offseason under general manager John Spytek, Las Vegas ' front office has shown that they are a competent bunch. The Raiders are as ready as ever for the draft, where they will select first overall for only the second time in franchise history.

As the draft approaches, the Raiders appear to be moving full speed ahead with their plans of rebuilding their roster. Few teams around the National Football League need additional talent more than Las Vegas does. Few teams need a productive draft haul more than the Raiders, either.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I would say that the players are in generally the right spot, and we still have conversations to have. We have a medical meeting tonight, we have a security meeting tomorrow night,” Spytek said at the team's pre-draft press conference.

“We're going to take all the information we can, and they're small tinkers at this point, but there still are discussions that we're having and information coming in that we have to factor into the total evaluation of the player."

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders' Pace

The Raiders will pace the draft, as they are set to kick things off with the top overall pick. Las Vegas' front office has about all the information it needs about the prospective players it is interested in adding. Now, the Raiders must execute as well as they can at the times they are scheduled to select.

Las Vegas must run its own race, as every team's roster and roster needs are different. Aside from potentially trading up or down in this draft, the Raiders' front office must not take any unnecessary risks during the draft. Las Vegas must string together a strong haul of draft picks.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders have started rebuilding their roster. First, Las Vegas addressed its coaching staff early and followed those moves up with multiple sizable contracts. Their free-agent plan was designed to complement the moves they hope to make in the draft.

“That's kind of the chess match of all of it, like the team-building part of it. So, we're working through that right now, and we'll figure that out. But I mean, you can pass in free agency thinking you're going to get one in the draft and then leave a massive hole on your roster too. So, we'll come up with a strategy and attack it the best we can,” Spytek said.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free agency marked a significant part of the Raiders' offseason plans to quickly improve the roster. Now, the NFL Draft will do the same. Las Vegas may have found multiple starters in the draft last offseason. They hope to find even more players who can contribute immediately in the draft.

Between the continued development of their 2025 draft class, a new coaching staff, and the upcoming NFL Draft, the Raiders have a golden opportunity to expedite their rebuild. Las Vegas must take advantage of that opportunity by finding a way to add the best talent possible in the draft.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images