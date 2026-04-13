The Best Second-Round Gems in the Raiders' Storied History

The Las Vegas Raiders' history dates much further back than their time in the desert, as the Oakland Raiders began a legendary tradition decades ago. That tradition is what the Raiders are currently built on, as their success in past decades was resounding enough to last well beyond that time.

The Raiders ' past is filled with notable draft picks that went on to make a historical impact on the organization. Much of the Raiders' storied history was built on the backs of players they selected in the NFL Draft. The Raiders have drafted some of the best players in league history.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; The Al Davis memorial torch at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Below are some, but definitely not all, of the Raiders ' top second-round picks in their history. They are not in any order.

Howie Long

Dec 16, 1990; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders defensive end (75) Howie Long in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1990 season at the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Long was drafted in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He would go on to play 13 seasons for the Raiders, starting in 151 of the 179 games he appeared in. Long racked up nearly 100 sacks during a Hall of Fame career. He is one of the most recognizable players in franchise history.

He is still very visible and vocal about his love for the organization he helped build. He helped welcome Klint Kubiak as the Raiders head coach. He recently explained what makes the Raiders brand what it is.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Listen, you get there, and you look around and you say, what does greatness look like? It is everywhere. It is Al Davis. It is Ron Wolf, Tom Flores, Gene Upshaw, and Fred Biletnikoff are on the staff. Willie Brown is on the staff. Cliff Branch, Ted Hendricks, Lyle Alzado," Long recently said.

"Everywhere you look the ghosts of the past. You walk through the Hall of Fame and you know, it is literally with guys I am talking about."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"As longest you fit all the criteria, you were tough, you worked hard. They would bring you along. I in turn later on brought guys along. That was part of what made the organization special. And I could not imagine playing anywhere else. I could not imagine putting on any other uniform."

Dave Casper

Unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Casper spent eight seasons with the Raiders. The tight end was nominated to the Pro Bowl in five of those seasons. He was a first-team All Pro in four of those seasons. Casper had the best seasons of his 13-season, Hall of Fame career with the Raiders, registering over 3,000 receiving yards.

He also had 35 touchdowns while with the Raiders. These numbers may not seem significant compared to today's numbers, but the league was not nearly as much of a passing league during Casper's days.

Ken Stabler

Oct 9, 1977; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Stabler's legacy speaks for itself, both inside and outside of the Raiders' organization. Stabler played 10 seasons with the Raiders, leading them to five conference championships in a row. He won a league MVP, a Super Bowl, four Pro Bowls. The list goes on and on.