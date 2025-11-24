Star TE Brock Bowers Weigh In on Raiders' Continued Struggles

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense hit an all new low on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. It was evident early that the Browns, of all teams, would not need to score many points to beat the Raiders. The game felt out of reach even when the Browns only had 14 points on the board.

Las Vegas' offense added pieces this offseason, but also sustained several injuries early on that derailed the unit. However, a 17-game season cannot be lost in the first four weeks of the season because of injuries. The Raiders recently decided to move on from Chip Kelly.

Moving forward, the Raiders need Greg Olson to change something, somehow.

Watch Bowers Discuss Below

For a transcript, read below.

On what’s the most difficult part of trying to get anything going on offense...

Brock Bowers: "Yeah, their defensive front is really good. It's a good defense overall. We put ourselves in some bad situations through penalties, negative plays, so we just got to stay on track."

On not being able to convert on third downs...

Bowers: "Like you said, just we got ourselves in a lot of third and longs. Can't do that."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) walks off the field after the Raiders were defeated by the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On how to adjust when there’s not a lot of time to throw and the offensive line needs help…

Bowers : "Yeah, we game plan chip a lot with the tight ends. Running backs getting chips on those guys and giving us some protection sometimes. Just trying to help out as much as you can."

On how frustrating things become when you know what you're doing in practice but it's not translating to the field...

Bowers : "It's definitely super frustrating. Everyone's trying as hard as they can, obviously, no one here is BS-ing and stuff. Everyone wants to win so bad, and it's just not coming together on game day."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On what the mood of the team is right now...

Bowers: "Man, obviously, everyone's pissed off after the loss. Nothing you can do about it now. You just got to keep your head down and keep working for next week."

On how together the team is after the losses keep piling up...

Bowers: "That's a big part of staying together. You got to keep fighting and stay together, keep everyone on the same page, and just keep grinding till it works out." On how it feels to lose at home and hear the fans upset... Bowers: "It's definitely rough hearing the fans, obviously. It's just rough. We need to do better for them and just need their support."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE