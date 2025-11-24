How Pete Carroll's Raiders Confirmed Who They Really Are vs. Browns
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Cleveland Browns featured all of the issues that have plagued the Raiders all season. Las Vegas' offense failed to get going while its defense did all it could to hold the team in the game, with no luck.
Watch Pete Carroll Discuss Below
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has engineered a season that is almost a carbon copy of last season when the Raiders went 4-13. Las Vegas' offense looked like a unit that was unsure of itself or the plays they were being told to run. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith looked nervous in the pocket.
Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had brief flashes of what could be possible if the Raiders had a competent offensive line. However, overall, Las Vegas' offense looked essentially the same way it has all season-- lost, and hoping the plays they ran would work, instead of knowing they would.
Raiders' Woes Continue
The Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Browns confirmed that the Raiders may have improved all that is possible for them to improve this season. For every step of progress the Raiders make between games, they seem to show no improvement or take a step back altogether in other areas.
Minus a few plays, Sunday' loss featured excellent play from the Raiders' defense and incompetent play by its' offense. The Raiders registered 101 total yards in the first half, while averaging just 2.7 yards per play. Las Vegas' offense converted on one of their nine third down attempts in the first half.
Las Vegas is a team that cannot afford to do the things they do on game days. The Raiders beat themselves on a weekly basis, making it even easier for opposing teams to do so. Teams do not lose nine out of ten games without having significant problems across the board, like the Raiders do.
The 2025 Raiders are what they are and that is one of the worst teams in the National Football League. That is not hyperbole, their roster and the performance of that roster ranks as one of the worst in the league by many metrics. Sundays have simply become days to confirm as much.
Las Vegas does not have the answers to how to turn things around this season. According to Smith, if they did, they would have implemented them by now. The Raiders' inadequacies are painfully apparent to anyone watching, especially opposing defenses.
The Raiders are a bad team and there is no way around that. The rest of the season is only a formality.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE