Subtle, Yet Notable Change Lends Clues to Kubiak's Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders took a step back in several areas this season, which is hard to fathom given they were 4-13 the previous season. Still, Las Vegas found a way to do so largely because of poor coaching. Las Vegas fired multiple coordinators this season, and rightfully so.

Raiders' New Coaching Staff

The Raiders ' had several things go wrong this season. The lack of proper positional coaching was undoubtedly part of Las Vegas' undoing, as several units looked lost on the field at times. That led to the dismissal of Pete Carroll after the end of the regular season. Las Vegas is set to hire Klint Kubiak.

The offseason has been filled with Raiders news on many fronts. This will likely continue to be the case, as Las Vegas should be one of the most active teams this offseason. They have apparently already begun to make moves that will impact their coaching staff upon Kubiak's arrival.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Although no official announcement has been made, the following coaches were removed from the Raiders' team website.

Greg Olson, QB Coach. Nate Carroll, Asst. QB. Chris Beatty, WR Coach. Brennan Carroll, OL Coach. Andy Dickerson Asst OL Coach. Kyle Fuller, Quality Control. Joe Philbin, Senior Offensive Assistant. John Glenn, ILB Coach. Marcus Robertson, SAF/DB Coach. Tyrone McKenzie, Asst. LB Coach. Beyah Rasool, Asst. DB Coach. Derius Swinton, Asst ST Coordinator. Kade Rannings, Asst ST Coordinator.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Shortly after Carroll was fired, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained his preference of letting Las Vegas' next head coach select his own coaching staff. This appears to be a quiet but noticeable step towards making that happen. The Raiders' rebuild has begun.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day,” Spytek said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Brennan Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what this truly means for the coaches removed from the team's website. However, the removals were likely made for a reason. The Raiders will make more coaching staff moves soon.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.