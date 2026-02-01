Raiders' Success Hinges on These Critical Decisions

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to finally address a position they have lacked talent at for several seasons.

Raiders' QB of the Future

Las Vegas is in a prime position to finally solidify their quarterback position with the addition of Mendoza. Aside from an otherworldly offer for the top pick, the Raiders are set to address their most pressing need. The Raiders must then build around Mendoza and the rest of its offense.

Former NFL quarterback and founder of the QB Summit, Jordan Palmer, recently gave insight regarding Mendoza's skill set. Palmer noted that many of Mendoza's best skills go far beyond what meets the eye. Palmer believes Mendoza is the guy for the Raiders for more than one reason.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) lifts the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I know him very well and really came on my radar on his way to Cal. Somebody tipped me off that this kid’s going to be really good. Look, the skill set, it doesn’t take you too long to go, ‘Alright, cool, NFL guy.‘ The skill set is what it is. He’s mobile, he makes every throw, he likes to throw on time," Palmer said.

“I think uniquely about this is you got the Raiders, which whatever you want to say about the ownership and the decisions they make, then you add in, then you’re going to have a new coach."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks up during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Palmer also noted that he believes the temptations that naturally come with being a professional player in Las Vegas will not affect Mendoza, who most believe does not care for many of the extracurricular activities available there. Mendoza is a solid pick for the Raiders.

“Plus, it’s Vegas and all the temptations and stuff that come with that. Plus, Raider Nation, which is a much bigger fan base than Indiana Hoosiers. I think he’s the perfect guy to come in here and play well and weather the storm," Palmer said.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek is confident the plan the front office has in place is solid. Yet, after the end of the regular season, Spytek noted how important the system the Raiders have in place and hope to fine-tune will be enough to help spark a sorely needed turnaround.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“You can feel like you're close, but if you're off by a couple different things, you can end up at three and 14, and we've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day,” Spytek said.

“And I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership. I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement.”