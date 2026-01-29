How the Raiders' Past Still Impacts its Current Situation

It took many years for the Las Vegas Raiders to end up where they are at the moment. Las Vegas is coming off a 3-14 season, which included a 10-game losing streak. It was the second consecutive season they had a 10-game losing streak. It is nearly impossible to accomplish such a feat.

However, for the Raiders, there is more than what meets the eye.

Raiders' Past and Present

The Raiders currently have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. Several players remain on the roster that were brought in by Josh McDaniels. Several more players are on the roster because of failed moves made on McDaniels' watch. His fingerprints are on the Raiders' 2025 season.

Las Vegas ' future and ability to turn things around quickly, will largely depend on their ability to undo moves tied directly or indirectly to McDaniels. The Raiders had problems before he arrived, but those problems grew in number and severity after his arrival. Las Vegas was at a low when he was fired.

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks down field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The mess the Raiders are in right now was significantly worsened by McDaniels, both in tangible and intangible ways. As much as recent coaches and signings are to blame for the current state of the Raiders, McDaniels deserves a lot of the blame as well.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently ranked the best head coaching hires around the National Football League since 2021. He ranked the Raiders' hiring of Josh McDaniels as the 32nd-best of the 37 hires made. Barnwell ranked McDaniels the worst of the three coaches the Raiders have recently fired.

Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton greets Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels following the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Three straight Raiders coaches! McDaniels finished with a better winning percentage than Carroll or Pierce, but we should keep in mind that he took over a Raiders team that was coming off a playoff berth in the AFC," Barnwell said.

"McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler decided to make a series of aggressive moves, trading two picks for Davante Adams, signing Chandler Jones as a free agent and eventually moving on from longtime Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, replacing him with Jimmy Garoppolo."

Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Barnwell elaborated, bringing up a painful memory from McDaniels' time in Las Vegas. One loss perfectly summed up his tenure with the Raiders. McDaniels had several head-scratching losses, but one stands out more than others.

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The moves ranged from ill-advised to disastrous. McDaniels endured a series of embarrassing losses, most notably when Baker Mayfield joined the Rams in the middle of December and beat the Raiders with a bunch of backup linemen and receivers, having barely learned the playbook," Barnwell said.

"McDaniels was fired midway through his second season, which was also how his brief tenure in Denver came to an end. I'm not sure there's another coach who was fired before completing two seasons in two different head coaching roles."

Oct 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks at the score board during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW